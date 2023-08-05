EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening.
All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. Call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com.
THURSDAYS THROUGH AUG. 17
A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aging Services Inc., Oak Place, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. The Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. This free interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. For more information, contact Aging Services at (724) 349-4500.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Community Garden.
Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
AUG. 5
• Peachy Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the Smicksburg specialty shops, Smicksburg. This event features peach everything. A peachy little treat or a giant peach cobbler, you will find your peach treat in Smicksburg.
• The Life Rocks Festival will be held at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a festival celebrating life. Everyone is welcome.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
• Jerry B and the Bonetones will perform at at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
AUG. 6
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Pittsburgh Belairs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
AUG. 7-11
Grace Kids VBS “Stellar” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. Stellar rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that’s light-years of faith-building fun. For kids pre-K (potty-trained) to fifth grade completed. Sign up at https://www.indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
AUG. 9
Let’s Go Sailing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Friends of Yellow Creek Sailing Base, Yellow Creek College Lodge Road, Penn Run. Learn to go sailing at the Sea Scout Open House. RSVP at www.yellowcreekseascouts.org.
AUG. 10
The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features all home-grown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. PM or text/call (724) 840-0167 for more information.
AUG. 11
• “Night at the Museum — A New Chapter” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Join the society for an entertaining evening traveling back in time. This is a free program.
• A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Burrell Township Supervisors & Library, 120 Blaire Road, Black Lick. Please RSVP at (724) 248-7122 by Aug. 9.
• Told Ya So! will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at Live at Chestnut Ridge Party on the Patio, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Party on the Patio every Friday night at Chestnut Ridge this summer. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191, ext. 116. Food and drinks will be available.
AUG. 12
• The Knotweed Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Blairsville. The Friends of the Blairsville Communities are hosting the 11th Annual Knotweed Festival, a celebration of people gathering together to have a good time! This year’s festival entails a community parade, live performances, artisan/craft vendors, food trucks/booths, beverage/spirits vendors, kids’ activities, petting zoo, historical tours and much more.
• Common Ground will perform at at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free.
Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
• A Run For The Trail 7K Run & 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning at the Dilltown access to Ghost Town Trail, Dilltown. Run the 7K for a PR and for unique awards or take part in the 2-mile fun run/walk.
Awards in the 7K are local artisan-made wood train engines for the top three male and female finishers and for the top male and female masters.
Age group winners receive gold, silver or bronze railroad spikes to commemorate the heritage of the Ghost Town Trail as a former railroad line.
AUG. 13
An Italian Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. It’s time for the 2023 Italian Festival! Enjoy a Sunday afternoon filled with delicious Italian food and drinks on the West End of Downtown Indiana on Philadelphia Street between 10th and 12th streets. Featuring live music performances, vendors, a kids alley and dunk tank from 12 to 6 p.m. benefiting the Indiana Free Library. The performances include: Jackie & Joe from noon to 2 p.m.; the Bel-Air’s from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and Black Ridge from 5 to 7 p.m.
AUG. 17
Third Thursday will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. Midnight Lights will be playing music and Noble Stein will be in IRMC Park.
AUG. 18
An opening reception for Piercing the Veil, Photography and Poetry by Greg Clary and Byron Hoot, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. This is an exhibition of Appalachian Visions. Poet Byron Hoot and photographer Greg Clary show works from their collaborative book of the same title.
AUG. 19
Mountains Meet the Moon Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Blue Spruce Park, Pavilion #1, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Indiana. The group brings a lively performance of jigs, reels, waltzes and airs played on traditional instruments. The performers interact with their audience to share the music’s historical background and contribution to Americana.
AUG. 24
Listening Sessions – PA’s Master Plan for Older Adults will begin at 6 p.m. at Aging Services, 1055 Oak Street, Indiana. Aging Services will host listening sessions on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults, a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the support they need to thrive and age in place. Those interested in attending one of the listening sessions should RSVP by calling 1-800-753-8827.
