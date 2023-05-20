78026876

MAY 22-28

“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan. Stewart is convincingly cast as the popular bandleader in this sentimental account of his life. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.