MAY 22-28
“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan. Stewart is convincingly cast as the popular bandleader in this sentimental account of his life. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
MAY 20
• May Mart will be held on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. The Indiana Garden Club presents May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo 2023. This two-day event will feature garden-related items, plants and a variety of handmade items. The guest speaker is Doug Oster and there will be food trucks and a raffle with proceeds to benefit scholarships.
• Jimmy Stewart’s Birthday Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Museum. There will be a new exhibit that showcases the artwork of Jimmy Stewart’s sister, Mary (Stewart) Wilson Perry. This includes early family drawings, family pictures, paintings, award-winning WWII propaganda poster and cartoons and more. The featured matinee will be “Harvey.” There will be free Harvey cookies to visitors (while supplies last).
• A Food Truck Festival will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Diamond in Blairsville. Featuring more than a dozen food trucks, drink vendors, craft vendors, business vendors, a game trailer, kids activities, music, raffles and more.
MAY 21
Families Grow a Garden will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Mack Park, Indiana. Bring the whole family to learn the basics of starting a garden in almost any space. Join garden educator Chloe Drew while she teaches you and your children how plants grow, what they need to grow, how to start a garden from scratch, companion planting ideas for any space, how to build your soil, and more. Participants will have hands-on experience planting in the Indiana Community Garden community beds and be able to take some plants home to start a garden of their own. This program is geared towards children and their families ages 4 and up. Please pre-register by emailing Chloe Drew at icg15701@gmail.com by May 15.
MAY 22
Parents with Purpose, local task force meeting, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Arc of Indiana County, 120 N. 5th St., Indiana. Childcare will be provided.
MAY 23
A 143 Day Walk at Buttermilk Falls will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Buttermilk Falls, 570 Valley Brook Road, New Florence. Day 143 (special code for I Love You) is a Day of Kindness in PA that was inspired by Fred Rogers. Join us to remember and celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. Rogers of children’s television fame. On our walk we will learn about the significance that Buttermilk Falls played in shaping Fred Rogers’ outlook on life. The event features a medium/easy walk.
MAY 25
Flags for Heroes will host an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Oakland Cemetery, 845 Rose St., Indiana. You can be part of our community’s tribute to the heroes in our lives, both past and present. This is your opportunity to honor your personal hero. For more information visit https://www.indianamiddayrotary.org/flags-for-heroes.
MAY 26-27
• The Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival will be held at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. The free jazz and blues festival annually features a lineup of nationally and internationally known artists, regional acts, and student musicians playing in a classic, American downtown setting. For more information, visit https://westsylvania jazzandblues.org/.
MAY 26
Non-Point Source Pollution and How You Can Help will be presented at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The Indiana County Conservation District will be hosting an educational event at Levity Brewing Pub. This will include an open discussion on harmful algal blooms and the consequences of non-point source pollution.
MAY 28
Memorial Day Eve with Steel City Yacht Club will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The event will be an ‘80s Yacht Rock Outdoor Concert.
JUNE 1
An Open Mic Night in the Taproom will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The event will feature live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform!
JUNE 2
• A Brain Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Avenue, Indiana. Aging Services Inc. is hosting its first Brain Health Fair to educate the public about programs, services and activities that keep people healthy and can help prevent or delay the onset of dementia.
• Told Ya So! Live at Chestnut Ridge will host a party on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. A party on the patio will be held every Friday night at Chestnut Ridge this summer. The events will feature outdoor live music provided by Chestnut Ridge Golf Course. Told Ya So! takes the stage at 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191 ext. 116.
JUNE 2-4
• The June 2023 Summer Slam Baseball Tournament will be held at the White Township Rec Complex, 497 East Pike, Indiana. The tournament is up to three days and a guarantee of three games unless rain outs. All teams must register through http://www.whitetownshiprec.org/registration/.
• Historic Canal Days will be held throughout the Saltsburg community. The event features a parade, food, live bands, games and fireworks!
JUNE 3
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the S&T Parking Lot, South 8th and Church Streets, Indiana. This is a producer-only farmers’ market offering fresh, local goods. Vendors offer fresh, local vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, meats, eggs, honey, seedlings and more! EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
• A Family Nature Palooza Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park. Sponsored by The Children’s Advisory Commission, entire families are welcome for outside hiking and biking, live animals, games, fishing, a scavenger hunt and many more outside activities. Pre-registration is encouraged. To register go to the website: www.childrensadvisory commission.org or call (724) 463-8200 ext. 8.
JUNE 3-4
The 10th Annual Tractor & Truck Show will begin at 8 a.m. at the Dayton Fairgrounds, Rt. 839 South, Dayton. The event is hosted by the Smicksburg Antique Tractor & Machinery Club.
