SEPT. 12 — 18
“The Man from Laramie” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Arthur Kennedy, and Cathy O’Donnell. Taut action tale of revenge, with Stewart seeking those who killed his brother. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SEPT. 10
• Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. will take place throughout the weekend. NAFF is dedicated to preserving the past, promoting the present and securing the future of regional music, art, folkways, foodways and other related forms of cultural expression through education, presentation and participation. Join us in Indiana for a community event celebrating the Appalachian region with music, food, fun and more. For more information, including a schedule and locations, visit www.naffinc.org.
• The Loyalhanna Dam 80th Anniversary will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Loyalhanna Dam, 440 Loyalhanna Road, Saltsburg. Join Yellow Creek State Park with U.S. Army Corps for Loyalhanna Dam’s 80th Anniversary celebration. Park Educator Lisa Meadows will doing informal presentations on Pennsylvania birds of prey including the bald eagles who hang out in the area. There will be bird of prey mounts, binoculars and spotting scopes.
• Frye’s Antique Mall will hold a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 860 Route 110, Indiana. The event includes storewide sales, light refreshments and door prizes including a gift certificate drawing with purchase.
• The GC Country Store LLC will hold a Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 815 Rock Run Road, Glen Campbell. The store will be filled with fall themed home decor. Stop by for garlands, candle rings, handmade witches, pumpkins and more.
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• Celebrate Life Community Open House will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in Tate Park, Sherman Street, Clymer. All are welcome for food, live music and kids crafts.
SEPT. 10 – 11
The 9th Annual Tractor & Truck Show by the Smicksburg Antique Tractor & Machinery Club will be held at the Dayton Fairgrounds, Route 839 S., Dayton. Free admission. The event features truck/tractor pulls, semi-truck show, silent auction, craft vendors and a tractor parade. There will also be pedal tractor pulls, a bounce house and play area and a petting zoo for the kids. Also new this year will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
SEPT. 11
The Hoodlebug Festival will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Homer City Fireman’s Field, 25 W. Church St., Homer City. The festival features events such as a bicycle poker run, Duck Race, bands, food and craft vendors, a car cruise and the Hoodlebug 5K Run & Fun Walk.
SEPT. 14
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www. indianacommunitygarden.org.
Edible & Medicinal Plant Walk at Yellow Creek will be presented from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Day Use Area, small parking lot near Ridgetop Trailhead. Come meet with Dana Driscoll and learn more about in-season fall plants growing in our region. Dana will cover 18-25 plants and trees that grow at Yellow Creek and discuss their edible and medicinal uses in this interactive presentation. Participants will take a hike at Yellow Creek and learn how to identify medicinal and edible plants, where and how they grow, how they can be ethically harvested and how to prepare them. The event will also cover wild food foraging, safety and ethics. A special discussion of nut harvesting and processing will be included. Space may be limited, so please register by calling (724) 463-8636.
SEPT. 15
• Third Thursday Live Music in the Park will be presented from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. Each Third Thursday of the month will feature live music, sales, specials and more. Check in on Facebook to see what each month brings.
SEPT. 16
• The 2nd Annual ASI Art Show will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1055 Oak St., Indiana. The show features artwork from artists over age 60. It will be on display in the event hall of Aging Services Inc.
• Buzz Worthy Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin 6:30 p.m.
SEPT. 17
• The Cookport Antique Machinery Show Fair Pulls will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cookport Fairgrounds, 2048 Route 240, Commodore. Contact Scott Repik at (724) 422-5343, scottrepik@hotmail.com.
• A Tractor Show & Car Cruise will be hosted by the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brush Valley Township Park, 5368 Route 56, Brush Valley. The event will feature antique tractors and machinery, a car cruise, basket raffle and refreshments.
• A Fall Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Join the Indiana Coin Club at S&T Bank Arena for the 2022 Fall Coin Show event. A Coins-4-Kids program will be held at 1 p.m.
Saltsburg Oktoberfest 2022 will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at Canal Park Saltsburg. There will be music, food, beer, wine, moonshine and brandy. There will also be handmade crafts, Chinese auction baskets and free kids activities from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be a stein holding contest (pre-registration required), beard and mustache contest (pre-registration required), a cornhole tournament and much more!
SEPT. 17 — 18
• Smicksburg Apple Weekend will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday throughout the Smicksburg community. The event will feature fresh apples for sale, apple dumplings, apple fudge, apple cider and apple butter, pumpkins, a pottery demo, fall decor, apple bakers and cornstalk decorating.
• A Civil War Encampment will be held at at John G. Schmick Heritage Center, 59 E. Kittanning St., Smicksburg, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the apple fest. The Heritage Center will also be offering locally made crafts, honey, Amish made fry pies and apples. This is a free educational talk and firing drills by Civil War re-enactors.
SEPT. 18
The Punxsutawney Region AACA Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marion Center Park, Route 119/Route 403, Marion Center. The event features a car show, door prizes, car corral, basket drawing, flea market, antique tractors, music and food.