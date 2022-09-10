78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

SEPT. 12 — 18

“The Man from Laramie” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Arthur Kennedy, and Cathy O’Donnell. Taut action tale of revenge, with Stewart seeking those who killed his brother. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.