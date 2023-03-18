MARCH 20-26
“The FBI Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Vera Miles and Murray Hamilton. A dedicated FBI agent recalls the agency’s battles against the Klan, organized crime and Communist spies. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.in cohumanesociety.com.
MARCH 18-19
Keystone State Championships 2023 will be held at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. Over 10,000 visitors will be coming to Indiana County to compete in a state championship tournament! The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will be hosting 2,000 wrestlers and their families, coaches and support staff for the Keystone State Championships for wrestling. For more information visit https://www.koval chickcomplex.com/event/key stone-state-championships.
MARCH 18
• A Todd Bird Club Outing will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Todd Bird Club outings are free and open to the public. All are welcome! The outing will be led by Gloria Lamer (724) 349-1159. Meet at 8 a.m. at the park office located on Route 259, just off U.S. 422. We’ll target early waterfowl and other migrants.
• A Blairsville 1936 Flood Commemoration Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Blairsville Veteran’s Memorial Park, Water Street, Blairsville. Join us for an interpretation of the events of the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood with David Janusek and Denise Jennings and a walking history of Blairsville’s lost neighborhood of Riverview. We will also learn about the Army Corps of Engineers’ yearly controlled flood in Blairsville and celebrate the engineering phenomenon of the Conemaugh Dam. The event will be an easy walk.
• A St. Patrick’s Walking Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at The Coney, 642 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Featuring The Laurel Highlanders Pipes & Drums.
• The presentation, “Lessons From the Bee: How to Work as a Team When No One Knows What She is Doing” will be given from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Park Road, Indiana. Join John Wenzel ad he discusses how bees, ants and wasps organize their colony labor to behave as a well-tuned machine despite having no foreman, no time clock, no blueprint and not even knowing who are their team partners. We will explore the elegant rules of interaction that allow these workers to integrate their labor so that the colony behaves as if it has a global knowledge of what work needs to be done.
• The Indiana Mall Race Car Display 2023 will be featured from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
MARCH 21
The monthly meeting of The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. The public is welcome to attend this free program. The topic of the evening will be about the herb of the year, ginger, presented by lifetime member, Cindy Rogers. If you’d like to learn some interesting facts about this herb, you are welcome to join our fun group to learn, enjoy refreshments and possibly win a door prize! For more information or questions, please call Carrie at (724) 272-4182.
MARCH 23
Community Partner Breakfast will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana. The Arc is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! We are holding a breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn to celebrate our community partners from the past 50 years. To purchase tickets, visit www.arcindiana.org or stop by the office. Seating is limited so get your tickets early.
MARCH 25
• Birding at Yellow Creek State Park will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run, with Roger and Margaret Higbee. The event will target the waterfowl migration but also look for winter birds and early spring migrants. Dress warmly.
• A Spring Fling will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frye’s Antiques, 860 Route 110, Indiana. Please join us for refreshments, door prizes, sales and a drawing for gift certificate with purchase.
• A YC Monthly, Mountain Bike Race Series will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Beach Pavilion, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. The races offered include expert, sport and novice. Check-in and registration begins at 9 a.m. A pre-race meeting will be held at 9:50 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. (Expert will be first, then sport and finally novice a few minutes after). More information is available at: www.rideyc.org. Other questions? Please contact Aaron Kovach at (724) 910-9670.
• Spotted Lanternfly: What to Know will be presented from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, Indiana. Join Master Gardener Gretchen Barbor for an introduction to an unwanted invasive insect, the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF). Learn how to identify this pest and what you can do as a homeowner to protect your landscape and gardens. Since its discovery in Berks County in 2014, SLF has presented a significant threat to PA agriculture including the grape, tree-fruit, hardwood and nursery industries. You will learn how to identify this invasive species, and understand its life cycle, current quarantined areas in PA and actions you can take to help stop its spread.
• Walk ‘N Roll on the Clymer Trail will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the basketball courts at Lee Street Park, Clymer. Bring your walker, wheelchair, stroller and cane for a Walk ‘N Roll Stroll. This beautiful trail in Clymer is easy to navigate with its paved surface. Come and walk or roll as far as you are able for the round trip.
• The 20th Annual Family Fun Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. The theme is World Adventure! The Family Fun Fest, a no-cost event for families, is held annually at the Indiana Mall. The event features more than 40 tables of games, crafts and activities. Hosted by the Children’s Advisory Commission, for more information, visit www.CAC FamilyEvents.com.
• A Spring Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various Smicksburg specialty shops in Smicksburg. Got spring fever? We do! Join us for our annual Spring Open House. We have new merchandise for the season. Join us in the fresh spring air of Smicksburg!
• A McIntyre Historical Presentation & AWARE Open House event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coal Run/McIntyre VFC, 2049 Coal Run Road, Clune. Learn about the historic coal town of McIntyre. This fun event will include a brief social history of McIntyre by Susan Ferrandiz, historian and granddaughter of McIntyre coal miner, Pietro Arduini. Her presentation will highlight photos, documents and residents’ memories. The AWARE open house will include information about: a new rail-trail and coal refuse removal project; improvements to the Neal Run Passive Treatment System; State Game Lands 332 Projects Recovery of Aultman’s Run; and the potential for trout stocking. What is AWARE? AWARE is short for Aultman Watershed Association for Restoring the Environment. Come learn what AWARE has been up to for the past 20 years! All are welcome to this free event. Refreshments will be provided. For more information about AWARE, visit www.aultmansrun.org.