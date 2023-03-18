78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

MARCH 20-26

“The FBI Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Vera Miles and Murray Hamilton. A dedicated FBI agent recalls the agency’s battles against the Klan, organized crime and Communist spies. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Tags