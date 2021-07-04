JULY 5-11
“Bend in the River” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Julie Adams and Arthur Kennedy. A western in 1840s Oregon with conflict between Stewart, an outlaw turned wagon-train scout, and Kennedy, his one-time comrade who steals settlers’ supplies.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of 8th and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
THROUGH JULY 10
The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., will be showcasing artwork by the Indiana Art Association as a celebration of return to the gallery after a year apart. For more information, call The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar at (724) 463-8710 or visit www.theartistshandgallery.com/event-de tails/indiana-artassociation-exhibit
JULY 6
Music Trivia will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co. “Name that Tune” music trivia will be hosted by Ryan Sharp. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
July 10
An herb garden and pollinators tour will be held at 10 a.m. at the Stack Church Herb Garden, across from Stake Church. Join Yellow Creek State Park volunteer gardener Sue Weiland to learn how colonists grew herbs to enhance their food and treat maladies, and how pollinators benefit from native herbs. The group will meet at the Stake Church Herb Garden off South Harmony Road in Penn Run. Registration is required by July 9 and will be taken by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with your name, phone number, email and number of people attending. Registration can also be submitted on the DCNR events page. Meadows can also be emailed for directions to the event.