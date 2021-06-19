JUNE 21-27
“No Highway in the Sky” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Marlene Dietrich and Glynis Johns. Jimmy stars as an aeronautical engineer who predicts that a new model of plane will fail catastrophically after a specific number of flying hours.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
WEDNESDAYS
• Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the corner of 8th and Church streets, Indiana. It is a producer-only market offering fresh local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, honey, flowers and more.
For more information, visit www. indianafarmmarket.org.
JUNE 22-JULY 10
The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., will be showcasing artwork by the Indiana Art Association as a celebration of return to the gallery after a year apart. An art reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25. For more information, call The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar at (724) 463-8710 or visit www.theartist shandgallery.com/event-details/indi ana-artassociation-exhibit
JUNE 24-27
The Cookport Antique Machinery Summer Show will be held at the Cookport Fair Grounds, Commodore. For more information, contact Jason Kuzemchak at (724) 840-0029 or visit cookportantiquemachineryshow.org.
JUNE 26-27
The Western Pennsylvania State Championship girls softball tournament will be held on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, call Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181.
JUNE 26
• Wild Wild Western Pennsylvania will be held at 11 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Penn Run, with Katie Gaudreau and Joe Hildebrand. From getting here to building here, the first settlers to move into Indiana County had it pretty rough. Through a living history presentation, discover how wild western Pennsylvania truly was for those settlers during the 18th century. All ages are welcome. Meet at the first parking lot past the park office on the right side. Registration in advance is required by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov by June 23.
• Vegetable Gardening with the Park Manager will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Penn Run. Come to Yellow Creek State Park to learn about growing your own vegetable garden. Jim Tweardy, the park manager, is well known for his extensive vegetable garden. Jim will show how to maximize space, save time and unique tips to improve your garden. Learn about easy methods like growing potatoes in straw, raised beds, seed tapes and organic pest control. This program is geared for amateur gardeners, adults, teens and school age kids 8 and older. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center. The program is weather dependent. COVID guidelines: If you are vaccinated, you are not required to wear a mask. If you are unvaccinated, you need to wear a mask. For more information, call James Tweardy at (724) 357-7913.
JUNE 27
• Family Day at Floodway will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Floodway Park, Homer City. Organized by the Homer City Area Ministerial Association, this family-oriented event will bring together the churches of the Homer City area for a full day of fun for the community with a worship service at 10:30 a.m followed by refreshments and an afternoon of musical performances with activities for children of all ages. For more information, call Jon Ditter, pastor, HC Alliance Church, Homer City Area Ministerial Association (814) 512-2452.
• Summer Concerts in the Park with the Pittsburgh Belairs will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, South 6th St., Indiana, PA 15701. Four vocalists will perform oldies, Doo-wop and Motown hits. For more information, contact Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673.