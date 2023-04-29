MAY 1-7
“Navy Blue and Gold” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Florence Rice and Robert Young. A hackneyed but entertaining saga of three pals (one rich and innocent, one a cynic and one mysterious “with a past”) going to Annapolis. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present!
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841 for more information.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
APRIL 29
• Family Fitness Challenge at Healthy Kids Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 Ben Franklin Rd, Indiana. Enter a fitness challenge created by IUP Exercise Science students that challenges families with activities to test your strength, endurance, balance, coordination, cooperation and problem solving skills. For more information about the event, please call Sean Rybolt YMCA of Indiana at (724) 463-9622.
• A Spring Pull by the Cookport Antique Machinery Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cookport Fairgrounds, 2048 Route 240, Commodore. This will be the first CAMS pull of the season.
• A Native American Awareness Walk will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at White’s Woods, 12th Street Entrance, Indiana. Join IUP students for a walk to learn about the Native American influence in our area along a trail that will be dedicated to these stories. Learn about their many contributions to our society.
• A Spring Ladies Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Downtown Indiana. Enjoy a day out with friends featuring giveaways, food and drinks, the best shoe buying experience and much more.
• A Spring Floral Design and Luncheon will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. The event will be taught by Karen Special Anderson. Space is limited to 25 ladies so be sure to sign up in the foyer of the church or call (724) 463-3280. The event is free and open to the public.
• Healthy Kids Day 2023 will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 Ben Franklin Road, White Township. This is a free event, open to the public, encouraging kids and families to stay active. Find your fun, find your Y! Don’t miss out on the Y and Mack Park’s big announcement at this year’s Healthy Kids Day. For more information about the event, please call (724) 463-9622.
APRIL 29-30
The Indiana Players present “Almost, Maine” on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
MAY 2-14
A Youth Arts Celebration by the Indiana Arts Council will be presented at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. Our area is packed with talented young artists. Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, we will showcase them during our much-anticipated Youth Arts Celebration. It will be available during Indiana Mall hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
MAY 2
The Todd Bird Club Banquet and Meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township. This is our annual banquet meeting. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Please bring a dish to share and your own place settings. Annie Lindsay from Powdermill Avian Research Center will be our presenter.
MAY 5-6
IUP Spring Commencement will take place at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township.
MAY 6
A Churches of Saltsburg Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon beginning at the Water Street Playground, Saltsburg. Tour the churches of Saltsburg and learn their unique histories. From the recently restored 1847 historic chapel, to the church-to-residential conversion, there are interesting churches to see in Saltsburg.
MAY 7
• A Spring Ephemeral Walk will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join Penguin Court’s program manager, Melissa Reckner, on an approximately 1-mile walk down the Laurel Run Trail to view and learn more about these spring beauties that will fade as spring progresses. Rain or shine. Space is limited, so please register by contacting Melissa Reckner at mreckner@brandywine.org by May 5.
• A Vendor Pop Up will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Grab a beer and shop local vendors and businesses.
MAY 11
The Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.