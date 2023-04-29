78026876

MAY 1-7

“Navy Blue and Gold” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Florence Rice and Robert Young. A hackneyed but entertaining saga of three pals (one rich and innocent, one a cynic and one mysterious “with a past”) going to Annapolis. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.