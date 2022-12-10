THROUGH DEC. 18
The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Feel as though you’ve stepped into Bedford Falls! The celebration includes a 30-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays situated throughout the downtown area, lovely Christmas tree decorations adorning the lampposts and twinkling lights dotting the buildings. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Additional activities include: visits with Santa and marshmallow roasting on Saturday, selfie locations and more. The weekend is filled with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities. The festival is supported by Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
THROUGH DEC. 15
Fill a Hotel Room with Toys For Children in Indiana County will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Indiana, 1275 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Toys will be accepted until Dec. 15. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.in cohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH DEC. 18
The 2022 New & Expanded Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The display is presented by the Indiana Area Train Collectors and The Indiana Mall. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club will also display a selection of holiday quilts. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, at the time the exhibits open, appropriate safeguards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines. The display runs Fridays through Sundays until December 18. Hours are as follows: Friday Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m.
THROUGH DEC. 23
It’s A Wonderful Life at The Artists Hand will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This holiday exhibition features art from around the area. Hours are: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.
THROUGH DEC. 30
• “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• “The Making of It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a documentary about the making of the classic movie.
• GE Theatre will present “A Trail To Christmas” from 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St. The film is a cowboy version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Stewart and introduced By Ronald Reagan.
THROUGH JAN. 2
The Indiana Art Association’s Grand Petites Show will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show features small artworks by IAA members. The public is invited to view the artwork during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the IAA, including becoming a member, please visit their website, https://www.indianaartassociation.org or at Indiana Art Association on Facebook.
THROUGH JAN. 6
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THROUGH JAN. 13
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.
DEC. 10
• Have Yourself A Merry Local Christmas will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lone Oak Farm, 1606 Georgeville Road, Marion Center. Shop at our farm store and with other small local vendors on our porch Saturday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 10.
• IUP Winter Commencement will take place from 9 a.m. — noon at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive. Winter commencement for graduate and undergraduate students.
• Country Faire Christmas will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. The third annual Country Faire Christmas offers a multitude of various types of vendors to purchase from. It’s your one-stop shopping before Christmas.
• Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St. There will be a formal wreath dedication ceremony held at the Indiana County Court House Veterans Wall. As this memorial wreath is placed, volunteers from all over Indiana County will lay a similar wreath at the entrance of every cemetery in the county.
• Christmas in the Village will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in Black Lick. This is a free community event sponsored by the Black Lick United Methodist Church, Chapel of Hope, Grace Bible Chapel, Burrell Township Library, Black Lick Township Supervisors and the Black Lick Fire Company. There will be food, crafts, a photo booth, scavenger hunt and tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be there too! For more information, go to the Facebook page “Christmas in the Village.”
DEC. 11
• Free Holiday “Pay It Forward” Haircuts with Katie will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. If you need a specific time, call ahead to ICRC at (724) 717-6492. Open to anyone! Haircuts are free; tips are encouraged but not necessary. We just ask that you “pay it forward.”
• A LIFE Nativity will be presented from 6 to 9 p.m. at Burnhead Grazings, 61 Hilltop Road, Indiana. Enjoy a live theater performance and vignettes that re-enact the birth of Christ as found in the Gospel of Luke. This memorable event is for the whole family. You will be taken back to Bethlehem where the Shepherds were visited while tending sheep in the field by a herald of heavenly angels. Then be led by the star that arose in the sky and shown above the manger where the babe, his mother and Joseph took shelter. Be prepared to be greeted by Roman guards who will take a census of the number in your party and guide you into the town of Bethlehem where you can find light refreshments at the inn. A horse-drawn carriage will escort you to the outskirts of Bethlehem where you will witness the miracle in the meadows and fields and find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes lying in a manger. All proceeds benefit Life-Way Family & Pregnancy Support, a 501c3 organization, with offices located in Indiana and Latrobe.
DEC. 16
• Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Grist & Whiskey from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Live music with Grist for the Mill and whiskey tasting and stocking stuffers with Excise Distillery.
DEC. 17
• Holiday Book Signing and Gift Wrapping from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Hilary Hauck and author friends discuss their books and learn about gift wrapping with repurposed materials.
• The Indiana County Recovery Center will present “It’s A Wonderful ‘Sober’ Life” from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St. The black and white pajama Christmas party will include pizza, popcorn and beverages prior to the movie. Everyone is welcome.
• ICAAP’s Christmas Dinner Distribution will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the ICCAP Food Bank, 1849 S. Sixth St., Indiana. Each eligible household will receive food to help make a traditional Christmas dinner. Registration will be on site. No proof of income required.
DEC. 21
A Winter Solstice Bonfire & Caroling will take place from 4:53 to 8 p.m. at IRMC Park. Join us around the fire for s’mores, hot drinks, caroling and a celebration of brighter days ahead. Bring a friend!