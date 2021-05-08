MAY 10-May 16
“The Flight of the Phoenix” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Richard Attenborough and Robert Aldrich, Stewart stars as the captain of a plane that has crashed in the desert and must be fixed on the double before all crew members die. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
Wednesdays
Community time in the garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.india nacommunitygardens.org.
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Through May 9
The Youth Arts Celebration will be held at the Indiana Mall. The Indiana area is packed with talented young artists.
Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, they will be showcased during the event. Visual art will be displayed and music compositions accessible. Peoples Choice voting will be open.
Through May 22
The Artist Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, continues the tradition of the Indiana High School Senior Art Show under the guidance of new art teacher, Beth Porter. Her students have chosen the title “Art Can Change Everything” to describe this year’s collection of heart-felt, creative works. This Artists Hand tradition has for years provided students with an authentic gallery experience. For more information, contact The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar at (724) 463-8710.
May 9
A mother’s day walk and tea with Cindy Rogers will be held at 2 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge, Indiana. Take a walk with Cindy to find and learn about local plants, then enjoy some of those same plants in teas. Please register by May 7 by emailing Cindy at rogers 944@comcast.net.
May 15
• The annual Indiana Free Library Kite Fly will be held at 11 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park, Indiana. Come fly a kite with the Indiana Free Library and Blue Spruce Park. The kite fly will be held at the Blue Spruce Park Ballfield. Kites will be provided, but you can bring your own and show off your kite flying skills. Pennsylvania COVID Guidelines must be observed and those older than 5 years of age must wear a mask of facial covering at all times and maintain at least six feet of physical distance from other people while in attendance. Hand sanitizer will be provided for all in attendance during the event. For more information, call the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841 or visit www.facebook.com/events/210555244178215.
• The Spring Wildflower Walk with Melissa Reckner from Penguin Court, Brandywine Conservancy, will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Penn Run. Participants will hike some of the different trails around Yellow Creek to see what is in bloom. Please wear hiking shoes, long pants and bring water for a moderately hilly walk. The program is geared for adults, teens and school-aged children 8 and older. Registration in advance is required by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov or registering on the DCNR events page by Thursday. Include your name, phone number, email and number of people in your party. All Yellow Creek State Park programs will comply with COVID regulations and space will be limited at all programs due to these regulations.
May 16
Introduction to Fly Fishing will be held at Blue Spruce Park with Ted Pluchinski, Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited. There will be two sessions: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Ted will teach the basics of fly casting and fly fishing. Participants must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided. Meet in the parking lot across from the park office. Register by Thursday by calling (724) 463-8636. The program is limited to 10 participants for each session.