MAY 23-29
“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan. Stewart is convincingly cast as the popular bandleader in this sentimental account of his life.
For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township.
The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat.
There will be five rounds and it is free to play.
For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohu manesociety.com.
THROUGH MAY 22
Jimmy Stewart’s Birthday Celebration Weekend will be held at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. There will be a new exhibit premiere: Grace Kelly, The Girl Next Door. There will also be a three-day film festival. A three-day weekend pass is only $15. The films featured are: “Rear Window” on Saturday and “The Philadelphia Story” on Sunday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
May 23
The Jimmy Stewart Airport will hold a public open house from 6 to 8 p.m., 398 Airport Road, White Township. We are updating our Airport Master Plan to guide the next 20 years of development and beyond.
For more information, call (724) 463-3883.
MAY 24
The Indiana Quilters Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana.
The Quilters Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from January through October. Come for the day or just for the meeting, everyone is welcome to come and check the club out.
Open sewing will begin at 9 a.m. Bring your machine, notions and projects. Irons and a cutting board are provided.
Lunch will be held at noon, bring a sack lunch or eat up town. Water, tea and coffee will be provided. The business meeting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and additional open sewing will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.
The club makes quilts for community needs. For more information, please call Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
May 25 — JUNE 4
The Westslyvania Blues and Jazz Art Exhibit will be presented at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana.
The exhibition theme is Blues and Jazz. Hours for the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday.
MAY 26
The Rotary Club of Indiana will hold Flags for Heroes from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Oakland Avenue Cemetery, Indiana. This is a community event to celebrate and honor our heroes.
The flags will be prominently displayed at the cemetery.
The opening ceremony will be held on May 26 at 6 p.m. and the flags will be displayed from Memorial Day through Flag Day 2022.
For more information, contact Todd Larrimer at (724) 464-2249.
MAY 27
An opening reception for the Westslyvania Blues and Jazz Art Exhibit will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
The exhibition theme is Blues and Jazz.
MAY 28
The Delaney Chevrolet Westslyvania Jazz & Blues Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. This is a free, outdoor jazz and blues festival that will bring internationally known performers and educational outreach to Indiana. The event is held annually on Memorial Day weekend.
For more information, visit https://westslyvaniajazzandblues.org.
MAY 28-29
The Western PA Memorial Day NIT will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring the Moose Fastpitch Tournaments, the games will be played at various Indiana area ballfields.