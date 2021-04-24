APRIL 26-MAY 5
“Night Passage” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Audie Murphy and Dana Duryea, it follows a fired railroad man who is rehired and trusted to carry a $10,000 pay roll in secret, even though he is suspected of being connected to outlaws. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
April 28 & MAY 1
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
April 29
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at
5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
Through April 30
The Art and Design Department Faculty Triennial will be held at the University Museum, Sutton Hall, IUP, Indiana. This once-every-three-years event features a wide variety of works by current IUP art professors. For more information, contact the University Museum at IUP by calling (724) 357-6495 or visiting www.iup.edu/museum.
April 27-May 9
The Youth Arts Celebration will be held at the Indiana Mall. The Indiana area is packed with talented young artists.
Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, they will be showcased during the event. Visual art will be displayed and music compositions accessible. Peoples Choice voting will be open.
The Saturday Afternoon Showcase of Student Talent will take center stage at the mall at noon on May 8.
The event is open to school-sponsored and community musical ensembles, dance/flag performers, choirs and individual students to perform 20 to 25 minute sets on stage. For more information, contact the Indiana Arts Council.
May 1 & 2
The Dawg Gone Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and noon to 4 p.m. May 2 at 1125 Wayne Ave., Indiana, formerly the Woolworths Store. The event benefits the Indiana County Humane Society. The League of Women’s Voters will also be at the event.
Please social distance and wear a mask. Any questions, call Sherry at (724) 465-0255, Kathie at (724) 599-7946, or the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387.
May 1
Ladies Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Join Downtown Indiana businesses for a day of giveaways, refreshments, door prizes and more. Please respect the safety practices of each of the participating businesses. For more information, call Linda Mitchell, Downtown Indiana, at (724) 463-6110.