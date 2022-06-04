JUNE 6 — JUNE 12
“Carbine Williams” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Wendell Corey and James Arness. A story telling the history of the inventor of the famous rifle, his problems with the law and his simple family life. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH JUNE 5
The 40th Annual Historic Canal Days will be will be held at Canal Park in Saltsburg. There will be a parade, food and craft vendors and fireworks. Hours are: Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
JUNE 4
• The Salvation Army will hold a 3 v 3 Basketball Tournament from noon to 7 p.m. at Kennedy-King Park, 620 Josephine Ave., Indiana. The tournament is free and ages 8 to 18 are welcome. There will also be free food and prizes. IUP Basketball will be a special guest. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
• The Blairsville Concert Series will present Calvin Stemley from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Ampitheater behind the Gazebo. Rain dates for this event are for the following Sunday.
JUNE 4 — JULY 2
The Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show will be held at the Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show will feature association members’ artwork. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
JUNE 5
Summer Concerts in the Park will present The Boomers from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. The Boomers perform oldies and classic rock.
JUNE 6
The Indiana Community Garden Youth Garden Club will meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden Corner at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. The meeting is for children ages three and up. Parents and guardians must stay during the programming. Activities offered include a variety of garden related activities, art, planting, harvesting and eating! To learn more, please visit www.indianacommunitygarden.org/chi ldrens-garden.html.
JUNE 8
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will hold a Wednesday evening market from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park, South 6th Street Entrance. The market offers fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more from local producers. Please join us on our opening day to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer.
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South 6th Street, Indiana. These events are for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome. A community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at indianacommuni tygarden.org.
JUNE 9
Saltsburg’s 2022 Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park in Saltsburg. The market features anything home grown and home made including produce, baked goods and homemade crafts. For more information call (724) 639-9413.
JUNE 10
The Indiana Art Association Annual Show opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The public is invited to attend the opening reception and also encouraged to view the exhibit during normal business hours at The Artists Hand Gallery. Many artworks will be available for sale. Proceeds benefit the IAA’s scholarship fund. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
JUNE 11 – 12
The Indiana County Summer Showcase Moose Fastpitch Tournaments will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Games will be played at various Indiana area ball fields. For more information, visit: https://moosefast pitchtournaments.com/events/indi ana-county-summer-showcase.
JUNE 11
• The Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Herb Festival will feature food, demonstrations, artisans and area growers! The event is co-sponsored by The Herb Study Group of Indiana County. This one-day event will highlight the 2022 International Herb of the Year: Viola. Come learn all about herbs and herb gardening. Select plants and perennials and flowering arrangements straight from the grower. Stroll through Dillweed’s garden and visit with local vendors selling their handmade treasures. The bed and breakfast will be serving up its famous pesto pizza and other food and beverage items throughout the afternoon. Parking is limited, so arrive early and enjoy the day. For more information call, (814) 445-6465.
• Strawberry Saturday will be held in Smicksburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature locally grown strawberries, strawberry ice cream desserts, strawberry jam and strawberry candles.
There isn’t anything we won’t pour luscious sweet red strawberries over … cakes, cobblers, pies and cheesecake. For more information call, (814) 257-8696.
• A Salamander Safari will take place 1:30 to 3 p.m. Join the park educator, Lisa Meadows, to explore Laurel Run for salamanders and other critters.
Wear shoes that can get wet. It’s great fun for the whole family. The program is weather dependent and space is limited, so pre-registration is required by emailing Lisa at limead ows@pa.gov with your name, phone number, and number of participants before June 9.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Crawdad Joe from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo. Crawdad Joe plays Blues, Soul and Rock ’n’ Roll with an enchanting Southern Louisiana flavor they call swamp rock! The rain date for the event is the following Sunday.
JUNE 12
Summer Concerts in the Park will present The Bricks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Between 6th Street and Wayne Avenue, in Indiana. The Bricks are an acoustic trio vocal band, playing songs by America, The Eagles, CSNY and The Band.