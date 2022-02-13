FEB. 14-20
“Broken Arrow” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Jeff Chandler and Debra Paget. By 1870, there have been 10 years of cruel war between settlers and Cochise’s Apache’s. Ex-soldier Tom Jeffords tries to make peace between settlers and Apache. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety. com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH MARCH 5
Waltz of the Flowers will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. The art show features beautiful dancing and flora to celebrate Valentine’s Day and springtime. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
FEB. 13
Love and Football, a Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl celebration, will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Presented by the center, there will be a recovery speaker at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m., food, fun, football, friends and family. For more information, call (724) 717-6492.
FEB. 16
Climate Action — Talk about it! — will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dr. Bonnie McGill from Climate and Rural Systems Partnership, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Pittsburgh, will lead a webinar about climate issues hosted by the League of Women Voters of Indiana County. Email lwvindianacounty@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
FEB. 17-18
A Black History Month Art Gallery will be on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Elkin Hall Great Room, 945 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Celebrate Black History Month with a showcase of Black art and creative expression. Come to a reception and open mic in the Elkin Hall Great Room on Feb. 18 from 4:30 to 7:30 a.m. To display your art or perform, e-mail Julie at kxkcc@iup.edu by Feb. 15 and let her know what you want to display in the gallery or perform during the open mic.
FEB. 19
The Indiana Women’s Flag Football 2022 Snow Bowl, which was originally to be held Feb. 5, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairgrounds Fields.
FEB. 19-20
The Veterans Parsonage Homeless Sleepout will be held from 8 a.m. Feb. 19 to 8 a.m. Feb. 20 at Walmart. Board members of The Veterans Parsonage and PTX Military Fraternity will be joining forces to hold a 24-hour “sleep out” in front of the Indiana Walmart to raise awareness and funds for the Veterans parsonage in Indiana and to shed light on the homeless veteran’s problem that plagues our nation. Parsonage and community members will be sleeping out for the entire 24-hour period. The group invites everyone to come out and visit, donate and bring hot beverages and food. For more information, email K.L.Squires@gmail.com.
FEB. 21
The IUP Six O’Clock Series “My Road to Success after IUP” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. by Chef Arnold Ivey, IUP Culinary Alumni and Food Network personality. Ivey is the executive chef at the Iron Rock Tap House in Greensburg. He will be sharing his story of the challenges of being a black chef in the culinary field in the late 1900’s and how the education and experiences at IUP prepared him for the next level in his career. This program is co-sponsored by IUP Libraries, the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts and the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership in Engagement.