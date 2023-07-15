EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. For more information, call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY WEDNESDAY IN JULY
Movie with a Menu will begin at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The library will host young adults in the community room every Wednesday evening in July for a movie and dinner. Each evening has been sponsored by a local restaurant whose menu corresponds to the movie title and the food that is eaten in the movie. This is a free event but you must register in advance by calling (724) 465-8841.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@up streetarchitects. com.
THE FIRST THURSDAY
Open Mic Night in the Taproom begins at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The event will feature live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
THURSDAYS THROUGH AUG. 17
A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aging Services Inc., Oak Place, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. The Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. This free interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. For more information, contact Aging Services at (724) 349-4500.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden. Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
THROUGH JULY 17
“Destry Rides Again” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Marlene Dietrich and Charles Winninger. The movie is an action-filled Western, with Stewart taming a rowdy town without violence and tangling with a boisterous dance-hall girl. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
THROUGH JULY 21
Fragility and Nobility, Paintings by Sharon Boykiw, will be featured at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. An exhibition of paintings of rural landscapes under changing western Pennsylvania skies. Boykiw is a western Pennsylvania native. She appreciates the beautiful weather along with the gray days, the nobility of structures of a time gone by and the fragility and increasing scarcity of small family farms and neglected neighborhoods. Icons from another era. The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (724) 463-8710.
THROUGH JULY 22
“The Circus is Back in Town” Exhibit will be presented at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This is an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana. Historical Society hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JULY 15
• Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Donley property, 1243 Five Points Road, Indiana. Join Ed Donley to experience a home landscape that is designed to benefit wildlife, including ponds, meadows, flower beds and a bog garden. Learn how native plants support pollinators, caterpillars, birds, and small mammals. Discover ways to make your own suburban or rural landscape an integral part of nature’s food web. Take home some free native flower seedlings to enhance your garden. This is a Friends of the Parks program. Please register by calling (724) 463-8636.
• Gashouse Annie Duo will perform at Ungrapeful Winery from 5 to 9 p.m. at 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. Entrance fee per adult, children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. Event to be held as permitted by weather. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ungrapefulwinery or call (724) 675-8122.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents The Belairs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
JULY 16
• Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Mark Garrick and Sean Moran from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
• Indiana Theater’s 99th Birthday celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Indiana Theater is turning 99! Join us for a 1920s inspired celebration of our restoration as a theater once again. The event will feature newsreels and cocktail hour beginning at 5 p.m. Live performances will begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy several community members bringing you live entertainment, just like they did before films in the ’20s. The movie “Chicago” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the evening and are available at the door or online. For more information, visit www.theindianatheater.com.
• The Veteran’s Parsonage Car Show will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registered cars. The event will feature food trucks, live music, kids entertainment, a 50/50 drawing, kids bouncy house and free school supplies will be available. All proceeds benefit the Veterans Homeless Shelter. For more information, call (724) 463-3280.
JULY 20
• The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park Saltsburg. The market features all homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. For more info, call (724) 840-0167.
• Third Thursday will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. AC & the Cool will be playing at IRMC Park.
• A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Aging Services, 1055 Oak Street, Indiana. The Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. This free interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. The 6-week workshop runs every Thursday from July 13 to August 17.
JULY 21
Indiana County Day will celebrate Christmas in July from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Idlewild & SoakZone, 2574 US 30, Ligonier. The first 200 kids to the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association Gazebo (Main Park) will receive a free Indiana County Gift. Enjoy Idlewild & SoakZone attractions and visit Santa near the Main Park Gazebo. Visit the Indiana County Gazebo to sign up for hourly prize drawings.
JULY 22
A Colonial Garden Tour at Stake Church will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Rt. 259 Penn Run. Join Katie Gaudreau portraying an 18th Century farm wife and Park Educator, Lisa Meadows in a living history program. Learn all about the types of plants a woman may have had in her “kitchen garden” when the settlers first moved to this area in the late 18th century. Park across the road from the old white Stake Church which is at the intersection of South Harmony Road and Ray Road. Email Lisa Meadows if you need directions at limeadows@pa.gov by July 20. This program is weather dependent, if it is raining steadily or storming, it will be cancelled. Best suited for adults, teens and school age children, age 7 and up.
