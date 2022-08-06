AUG. 8-14
“The Far Country” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Ruth Roman and Walter Brennan. Two cowboys on the road to Alaska help a wagon train in trouble. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
AUG. 6
• Peachy Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various Smicksburg specialty shops. Featuring peach everything — a peachy little treat or a giant peach cobbler. You will find your peach treat in Smicksburg today. For more information, call (814) 254-8696.
• A 10th Year Anniversary for the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. There are free events with tours of the garden, children’s activities, artists painting, brews with Noble Stein and food from Portia’s and live music.
• Freedom Church will host a Life Rocks Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 905 McKnight Road, White Township. This festival is celebrating life. Everyone is welcome.
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity.
No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• Indiana Women’s Flag Football Annual Championship Saturday will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. at Mack Park Fairground Fields. Come out and support the women of IWFF by doing what they love best, watching football, drinking beer and eating delicious food.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Jerry B and the Bonetones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, Blairsville. Jerry B and the Bonetones play the blues. The rain date will be the following Sunday.
AUG. 6-7
Bluegrass Weekend will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club, Cherry Tree. Bluegrass Weekend is open to the public. Come pull your campers in as it’s open camp and enjoy some music.
AUG. 7
• Son Day in the Park will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sherman Street Park, Clymer. This is a free annual event that includes music, food, kiddie korner with crafts, a puppet theater, balloon art and blow-ups.
• Summer Concerts in the Park will present Jerry B and the Bonetones from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Jerry B and the Bonetones play the blues.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will feature Told Ya So from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, in Blairsville. Told Ya So is a party band that throws down your favorite pop, rock and reggae hits.
AUG. 10
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana.
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www.indianacommunitygarden.org.
AUG. 12
The 2nd Annual Night at the Museum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Come see Indiana’s history brought to life.
Visitors will be able to roam the grounds from the point to Memorial Park, interacting with figures drawn from more than 200 years of Indiana County history.
The evening will feature a new cast of historical figures, each with a unique connection to the area. There will also be a host of antique vehicles on display for visitors to enjoy this year as an added feature. This event is free to attend and serves as a unique way to step back in time and watch the past come alive.
For more information, call (724) 463-9600.
AUG. 12–13
• A Civil War Encampment will take place at the Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the club in Cherry Tree. This is an open camp weekend.
• The 10th Annual Knotweed Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on West Market Street, Blairsville. The festival is a fun-filled, all-day event in downtown Blairsville by the Diamond and Amphitheater. The Knotweed Festival will feature a community parade, live performances, car cruise, kid activities and an array of vendors.
• Garden Harvest Fest with the Park Manager James Tweardy will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 170 Rte. 259 Hwy,, Penn Run. You may have been to our garden program in the early summer in the past. Now see what the Park Manager’s garden looks like during harvest time. Join Jim to learn all about his unique vegetable garden and ripe vegetables. For more information call (724) 357-7913
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information call (724) 465-8841
AUG. 14
Summer Concerts in the Park presents Reflections from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between 6th Street and Wayne Avenue in Indiana. Reflections play classic rock.