THROUGH DEC. 18
The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Feel as though you’ve stepped into Bedford Falls! The celebration includes a 30-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays situated throughout the downtown area, lovely Christmas tree decorations adorning the lampposts and twinkling lights dotting the buildings. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Additional activities include: visits with Santa and marshmallow roasting on Saturday, selfie locations and more. The weekend is filled with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities. The festival is supported by Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
THROUGH DEC. 15
Fill a Hotel Room with Toys For Children in Indiana County will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Indiana, 1275 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Toys will be accepted until Dec. 15. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH DEC. 18
The 2022 New & Expanded Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The display is presented by the Indiana Area Train Collectors and The Indiana Mall. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club will also display a selection of holiday quilts. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, at the time the exhibits open, appropriate safeguards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines. The display runs Fridays through Sundays until December 18. Hours are as follows: Friday Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m.
THROUGH DEC. 23
It’s A Wonderful Life at The Artist’s Hand will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This holiday exhibition features art from around the area. Hours are: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.
THROUGH DEC. 30
• “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• “The Making of It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a documentary about the making of the classic movie.
• GE Theatre will present “A Trail To Christmas” from 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The film is a cowboy version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Stewart and introduced By Ronald Reagan.
THROUGH JAN. 6
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THROUGH JAN. 13
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.
DEC. 3
• Trees for Troops Day will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse, 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township. In the spirit of Christmas, come and join us as we say “Thank you” to all our active duty men and women serving our country. Live music, Santa, wagon rides and Meet-a-Soldier.
• Smicksburg Annual Cookie Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Smicksburg specialty shops. We love to share our favorite homemade holiday cookies with you. Stop by local businesses and sample treats made with love just for you.
• Christmas Open House at 119 Antique Trading Post will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 12665 Route 119, Rochester Mills.
• Blairsville Light-Up Night will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Diamond on Blairsville Market Street. This community-wide event includes a craft show, cookie walk, parade and light-up night events at the Bandstand.
Festivities include a visit with Santa, children’s activities, light displays and tasty treats. Luminaries for Sale.
DEC. 3-4
• Family Fun Weekend at the Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township. Friday kicks off our first family fun weekend. Come out, take a horse drawn wagon ride, find a tree and get pictures with Santa.
DEC. 3 and DEC. 10
• Have Yourself A Merry Local Christmas will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lone Oak Farm, 1606 Georgeville Road, Marion Center. Shop at our farm store and with other small local vendors on our porch Saturday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 10.
DEC. 4
• Saltsburg Light-Up Night will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. Join us for a fun night for all ages. Some activities include tree decorating, visits with Santa, free crafts for the kids, free hot chocolate and cookies, luminarias on Rivers Edge Stage and more!
DEC. 7
The Taster’s Club will meet from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Like to cook and share recipes? Want to try something new? Well, the IFL Taster’s Club is for you! The group meets the first Wednesday of every month to share a cooking experience with other members. A cookbook will be chosen from the collection and members will have the chance to pick a recipe from the book, make the dish at home and bring it to the library to share with others at the meeting. You can also share your tips for making the dish, any substitutions you might have made and your critique of the recipe.
DEC. 9
• Annual Christmas Open House at the Historical and Genealogical Society will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Enjoy a special holiday performance based on Charles Dickens’ canal trip while touring the United States in the 1840s. Free and open to the public. Please RSVP at (724) 463-9600 or hgsic.org.
• Lit Night at the Hand (Holiday Edition) will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand. An open mic and excited community to share poetry, prose and stories for the season.
DEC. 10
• IUP Winter Commencement will take place from 9 a.m. — noon at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive. Winter Commencement for graduate and undergraduate students.
• Country Faire Christmas will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. The third annual Country Faire Christmas offers a multitude of various types of vendors to purchase from. It’s your one-stop shopping before Christmas.
• Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St. There will be a formal wreath dedication ceremony held at the Indiana County Court House Veterans Wall. As this memorial wreath is placed, volunteers from all over Indiana County will lay a similar wreath at the entrance of every cemetery in the county.
DEC. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive (Indiana Community) from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave.
Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
DEC. 16
• Red Cross Blood Drive (Elderton Community) from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elderton Fire Department, 305 Williams St., Elderton.
• Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night.
Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Grist & Whiskey from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Live music with Grist for the Mill and whiskey tasting and stocking stuffers with Excise Distillery.
DEC. 17
• Holiday Book Signing and Gift Wrapping from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Hilary Hauck and author friends discuss their books and learn about gift wrapping with repurposed materials.
• The Indiana County Recovery Center will present “It’s A Wonderful ‘Sober’ Life” from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The black and white pajama Christmas party will include pizza, popcorn and beverages prior to the movie. Everyone is welcome, but seating for the movie is limited to 60.