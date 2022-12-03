78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

THROUGH DEC. 18

The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Feel as though you’ve stepped into Bedford Falls! The celebration includes a 30-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays situated throughout the downtown area, lovely Christmas tree decorations adorning the lampposts and twinkling lights dotting the buildings. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Additional activities include: visits with Santa and marshmallow roasting on Saturday, selfie locations and more. The weekend is filled with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities. The festival is supported by Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.

