APRIL 10-16
“Shenandoah” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Katherine Ross and Doug McClure. Them movie is a rousing, well-acted saga of a Virginia widower indifferent to War between the States until his family is involved. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia night with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
APRIL 10
The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. The meeting is free. Clair McAdams, club member, will show his model train collection of Lionel, American Flyer, Marx and other pre-World War I model trains. He’s coming in early to set-up, so the display should be awesome! Members are encouraged to bring pieces from their own collections. Light refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend. For questions, call (724) 349-8597.
APRIL 12
• Go Native! Installing Native Plants in Your Landscape will be presented virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Melissa Reckner, who will discuss the value of native plants, design considerations and excellent plants for homescapes. This will be a Zoom presentation, so please register at www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events up until the start of the event.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South 6th Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present!
APRIL 13
• The Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. This is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
• A book presentation by Hillary Hauck on her book “From Ashes to Song” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Historical & Genealogical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The program will feature the book presentation, music of the times, a display of early 1900s mining in Ernest and the history of a once local immigrant, Pietro Maccagno, who is the main character in the book. RSVP by calling (724) 463-9600 or by email at www.hgsic.org. This is a free program.
APRIL 14
A job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The fair will feature local businesses actively looking to hire new employees. The event is free and open to the public.
APRIL 15
• A Business to Business and Business to Consumer Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event is an opportunity to showcase products and services to other businesses and the public. Is your business interested in attending? Contact Carrie at (724) 471-1035 or crayko@rendabroadcasting.com.
• Wine Cap Mushroom Cultivation Outdoors will be presented from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mother Earth Farm, 4430 Warren Road, White Township. Learn how to start a patch of wine cap (Stropharia rugoso-annulata) mushrooms in an outdoor environment. Participants will help with the creation of a mushroom patch to learn step-by-step how to create their own at home. Participants will be able to take home wine cap mycelium to start their own patch after the program. This program is led by outdoor educator/vegetable farmer Chloe Drew, a citizen mycologist in training who completed the Community Mushroom Educator course through Cornell University. Suitable for children ages 7 and older; children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Register by emailing Chloe Drew at chloehdrew@gmail.com by April 8.