APRIL 10-16

“Shenandoah” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Katherine Ross and Doug McClure. Them movie is a rousing, well-acted saga of a Virginia widower indifferent to War between the States until his family is involved. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

