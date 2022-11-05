NOV. 7-13
“Bell, Book & Candle” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Kim Novak and Jack Lemmon.
A modern-day witch likes her neighbor but despises his fiancée; she enchants him to love her instead … only to fall in love with him for real.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township.
The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat.
There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends.
All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township.
This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain.
Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
NOV. 4-5
A Christmas Open House will be held at at William & Mary, 18 S. Seventh St., Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please visit for the 21st annual Christmas Open House. Enjoy all the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season. William and Mary Dollars are back.
NOV. 5
• A Christmas Open House will be held at GC Country Store LLC, 815 Rock Run Road, Glen Campbell, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The store will be filled with Christmas-themed country and primitive decor. Stop in for Christmas garlands, Santas, handmade snowmen and more.
NOV. 5-6 and 11-13
A Christmas Open House will be held at The Rustique Log Cabin & Black Dog Wine Company, 115 Sandy Flat Road, Kittanning, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The open house will feature lots of beautiful Christmas decor, wine and more.
NOV. 5-6 and 12-13
Smicksburg Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at various Smicksburg specialty shops. The stores are brimming with Christmas merchandise.
NOV. 7
Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township.
This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
NOV. 9
A free Veterans Day Concert will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the River Valley Senior High School Auditorium, 102 School Lane, Blairsville. The Blairsville Community Concert Band will perform a live instrumental concert in honor of our veterans, directed by Dave Brozeski.
NOV. 11-13
The Essense of Australia Plus Size Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. On these days only, the store will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Essense of Australia.
Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible.