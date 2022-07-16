JULY 18-24
“The Spirit of St. Louis” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Patricia Smith and Murray Hamilton. The movie tells the story of Lindbergh’s flight across the Atlantic. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance.
Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers, and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer!
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times.
For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH JULY 16
The 2022 Derry Township Agricultural Fair will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Derry Township Fairgrounds, 5908 PA-982, Blairsville. This is a weeklong event with live entertainment, food vendors and anything agricultural. The fair promotes youths in exhibiting livestock and projects, and has many educational displays and entertainment for the whole family.
JULY 16
• Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants will be presented from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ed Donley property, 1243 Five Points Road, Indiana. Experience a home landscape that is designed to benefit wildlife, including ponds, meadows, flower beds and a bog garden. Learn how native plants support pollinators, caterpillars, birds and small mammals. Discover ways to make your own suburban or rural landscape an integral part of nature’s food web. Take home some free native flower seedlings to enhance your garden. Please pre-register by calling (724) 463-8636.
• Aquatic Turtles and Land Turtles of Pennsylvania will be presented from 11 a.m. until noon at Yellow Creek State Park, 179 Route 259, Penn Run, with Nola Barton. Come meet a few of the turtles that are native to Pennsylvania and a few that are not. We will discuss native and invasive turtle species and have a visit with some live turtles. This will be a great time to learn about some of the most fascinating reptiles of Pennsylvania. All ages are welcome. Program is weather dependent.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will feature Krazy Kat Daddies from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, in Blairsville. Krazy Kat Daddies perform party band favorites. The rain date for this event will be the following Sunday.
• A University Band Summer Concert will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The University of Band of the IUP Community Music School and IUP Department of Music will present a free outdoor summer band concert in the IUP Oak Grove. The program will feature a mix of patriotic music, marches and other popular summertime selections. Mark your calendars, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy a free good old-fashioned “Concert in the Grove.”
JULY 17
• An Indiana PA Car Cruise will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana. A great time for all ages. Mark this date on your calendar. All proceeds benefit the Veteran’s Parsonage. Dash Plaques will go to the first 250 registered cars. There will also be food trucks, live music, kids entertainment, and a 50/50 drawing.
• Summer Concerts in the Park will present Krazy Kat Daddies from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between 6th Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Krazy Kat Daddies play party band favorites.
JULY 18
Indiana Community Garden Youth Garden Club will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden Corner of Carter Avenue and South 6th Street, Indiana. The program is for kids ages 3 and older. The program is free and parents/guardians must stay present during the programming. Come and participate in a variety of garden related activities, art, planting, harvesting and eating.
JULY 19
Terrific Tuesdays with Indiana Free Library will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Community Gardens Pavilion, corner of Sixth Street and Carter Avenue, Indiana. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids aged birth through 5 years of age. The summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities will run through July 26 and each week will have a different ocean-related theme for stories, fingerplays, songs and activities. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
JULY 20
• Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Waterworks Conservation Area, 758 Waterworks Road, Indiana. Wild Wednesdays is a family event with the presentations and activities geared mainly for those kids aged 6-12. This week’s activity will feature information about sharks and making a shark cootie catcher.
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening, all ages welcome, a community garden team member will always be present.
Learn more at www.indianacom munitygarden.org.
• A Breakfast Book Club will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Homer-Center Public Library, 6 N. Main St., Homer City. The event is for those at the fourth- to sixth-grade reading level, but is open to all ages. Breakfast, fun discussion and activities are all free and all materials are provided. Call Lisa at (724) 388-0335 to register.
JULY 21
• Saltsburg’s 2022 Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features anything home grown and home made including produce, baked goods and homemade crafts.
• Third Thursday Live Music in the Park will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park, Indiana. Each Third Thursday of the month, will feature live music, sales, specials and more. Check in on Facebook to see what each month brings! Presented by Borough of Indiana, Downtown Indiana, Indiana Arts Council, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and IUP College of Fine Arts.
JULY 22
• Marion Center Park Concerts will be held every Friday night in July from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Gazebo. All you need to do is bring a lawn chair! Concerts are held rain or shine. Sound is provided by 3BG Sound Company.