June 7-13
“Carbine Williams” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Wendell Corey and James Arness. History of the inventor of the famous rifle, his problems with the law and his simple family life.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
Wednesdays
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommu nitygardens.org.
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
June 5 & 6
• Historic Canal Days will be held at Canal Park, Saltsburg. Kick off summer at the annual festival with three days full of family-friendly fun, games, free concerts, food, a parade and fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/saltsburgcanaldays.
• Indiana Rumble will be held with girls softball tournaments played on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, contact Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181.
June 9
Wednesday Evening Farmer’s Market Opening Day will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmar ket.org
June 12
• The inaugural Flea Market and Craft Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Novosel Center Parking Log, Indiana. Benefiting the Angel’s Wings program, the event will include food trucks, craft vendors and flea market vendors. For more information, call (724) 349-1111, ext. 1036 or visit www.angelswingsprogram.com.
• The annual Levity Summer Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and the family to enjoy great music, games and prizes. Beer and food will be available. For more information, call Levity Brewing Co. at (724) 427-5665.
June 12 & 13
The Indiana County Summer Showcase Tournament will be held on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, call Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181.