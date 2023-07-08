EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants.
The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play.
We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each.
For more information, call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY WEDNESDAY IN JULY
Movie with a Menu will begin at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The library will host young adults in the community room every Wednesday evening in July for a movie and dinner. Each evening has been sponsored by a local restaurant whose menu corresponds to the movie title and the food that is eaten in the movie. This is a free event but you must register in advance by calling (724) 465-8841.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@upstreetarchitects. com.
THE FIRST THURSDAY
Open Mic Night in the Taproom begins at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The event will feature live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
THURSDAYS THROUGH AUG. 17
A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aging Services Inc., Oak Place, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. The Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. This free interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. For more information, contact Aging Services at (724) 349-4500.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden. Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
THROUGH JULY 22
“The Circus is Back in Town” Exhibit will be presented at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
This is an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana.
Historical Society hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
THROUGH JULY 9
• Wayback When Week featuring Classics at the Indiana Theater will begin at 7 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join the theater in kicking off its new Wayback Wednesday Film Series, with a full week of classic movies from a bygone era (the 1920s through 1960s). Admission is $7 and includes free popcorn. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/IndianaPaThe ater.
• “Bend of the River” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Julie Adams and Arthur Kennedy. This western features a tale of 1840s Oregon with conflict between an outlaw turned wagon-train scout and his one-time comrade who steals settlers’ supplies. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
•The Christmas Tree Classic 2023 will be held at various times at the White Township Rec Complex, 497 East Pike, White Township. Tournament is up to three days and a guarantee of three games unless there are rain-outs. All teams must register through http://www.white townshiprec.org/registration/.
JULY 8
• No Assembly Required will perform at Ungrapeful Winery from 5 to 9 p.m., at 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. There will be an entrance fee per adult, children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. Event will happen as permitted by weather. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ungrape fulwinery or call (724) 675-8122 or (724) 456-5808.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Somebody to Love from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a classic rock concert at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
JULY 9
• Family Fun Day at the Indiana Theater will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at The Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The day includes free games and activities in the lobby.
A movie will begin at 2 p.m. with tickets at $5. For more information, visit www.theindi anatheater.com.
• Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Black Sheep from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Black Sheep features blues, oldies and country music. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
• A Runway 5K will be held at the Jimmy Stewart Airport, 398 Airport Road, White Township.
Registration begins at 6 a.m.m and the race begins at 7:15 a.m. A pancake breakfast will immediately follow the race. Included for participants, a cash donation is kindly appreciated for spectators.
Let your running take flight with this fun 5K at the Jimmy Stewart Airport and, yes, run the runway!
This year, the course will be a little different as there is some construction on the taxiway. So, lace up for a great new route on the runway.
Awards will be given for top overall runners (male and female) and for top three in each age group. Additional race information can be found at http://jimmystewart 5k.com.
JULY 10-21
Fragility and Nobility, Paintings by Sharon Boykiw, will be featured at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. An exhibition of paintings of rural landscapes under changing western Pennsylvania skies. Boykiw is a western Pennsylvania native. She appreciates the beautiful weather along with the gray days, the nobility of structures of a time gone by and the fragility and increasing scarcity of small family farms and neglected neighborhoods. Icons from another era.
The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
JULY 10-16
“Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Maureen O’Hara and Fabian. Mr. Hobbs wants to spend a quiet holiday at the beach, but his wife has invited all their family to stay with them.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
JULY 10
SALDO Outreach Workshop virtual meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will be hosting three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) and ask questions regarding implementation of the Ordinance. These regional SALDO Outreach Workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO such as developers, engineers, surveyors and attorneys. For more information, call (724) 465-3870. Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/ICSDO by phone: +1 646 558 8656 US. Meeting ID: 878 4025 4637
JULY 11
SALDO Outreach Workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Saltsburg Borough Office, 320 Point St., Saltsburg.
The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will be hosting three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) and ask questions regarding implementation of the Ordinance. These regional SALDO Outreach Workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO such as developers, engineers, surveyors and attorneys.
JULY 12
A Summer Edible and Medicinal Plant Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, Pavilion No. 2, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Rayne Township. Join Dana Driscoll on an interactive walk to learn about edible and medicinal plants that are in-season during the summer months.
The plant walk will include ethics, best practices and tools of wild food and medicine foraging. The walk will also cover plant identification practices, botany and plant and local ecology.
We will place a special emphasis on harvesting invasive plants as well as reciprocating care for the local ecosystem. Please have appropriate footwear for light hiking and bug spray. For more information, contact Friends of the Parks at (724) 463-8636 or indianaco friendsoftheparks@gmail.com.
JULY 13
Pizza and a Movie Night will begin at 7 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Each $7 ticket includes a free slice of pizza!
JULY 14
• A Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and cars will be registered through 6 to 6:30 p.m. in Canal Park in Saltsburg. Classics, antiques, hot rods and trucks are all welcome. Registration is $8 per car.
All money raised at the event is put back into community events. There will be trophies, door prizes, 50/50 raffles, food booths, live music by Julie Dunmire and Joe D’Aquila Sr., dash plaques and goodie bags (to the first 100 registered cars). Trophies, plaques and dash plaques are sponsored by Ed & Tracey Ramsden of Salt Street Service. The Saltsburg American Legion Ladies Auxiliary will be collecting items for the troops.
For more information, call Michelle at (724) 840-0167.
• The History of Christmas Trees in Indiana County will be resented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Gregg Van Horn Christmas Tree Farm, 744 Hudson Road, Creekside. Visit an Indiana County Christmas tree farm at the Van Horn Residence with an uphill hike to the tree patch. Learn about Indiana County’s claim to the title of “The Christmas Tree Capital of the World.” This is a Friends of the Parks program.
Please register by calling (724) 463-8636 by July 12.
JULY 15
• Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Donley property, 1243 Five Points Road, Indiana. Join Ed Donley to experience a home landscape that is designed to benefit wildlife, including ponds, meadows, flower beds and a bog garden. Learn how native plants support pollinators, caterpillars, birds, and small mammals.
Discover ways to make your own suburban or rural landscape an integral part of nature’s food web. Take home some free native flower seedlings to enhance your garden. This is a Friends of the Parks program.
Please register by calling (724) 463-8636.
• Gashouse Annie Duo will perform at Ungrapeful Winery from 5 to 9 p.m. at 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. Entrance fee per adult, children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. Event to be held as permitted by weather.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ungrape fulwinery or call (724) 675-8122.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents The Belairs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
JULY 16
• Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Steve & Karen from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana.
Steve and Karen are an acoustic duo. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
• Indiana Theater’s 99th Birthday celebration will begin at 5 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Indiana Theater is turning 99! Join us for a 1920s inspired celebration of our restoration as a theater once again.
The event will feature newsreels and cocktail hour beginning at 5 p.m.
Live performances will begin at 6 p.m. Enjoy several community members bringing you live entertainment, just like they did before films in the ’20s. The movie “Chicago” will be shown at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for the evening and are available at the door or online. For more information, visit www.theindianatheater.com.
• The Veteran’s Parsonage Car Show will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registered cars. The event will feature food trucks, live music, kids entertainment, a 50/50 drawing, kids bouncy house and free school supplies will be available.
All proceeds benefit the Veterans Homeless Shelter. For more information, call (724) 463-3280.
