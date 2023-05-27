78026876

MAY 30-June 4

“The Naked Spur” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Janet Leigh and Robert Ryan. One of the best Westerns ever made: a tough, hard little film about self-styled bounty hunter Stewart trying to capture Ryan, stirs tension among Stewart’s newly acquired “partners.” For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.