MAY 24-May 30
“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan, Stewart is convincingly cast as the popular bandleader in this sentimental account of his life. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
Wednesdays
Community time in the garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacom munitygardens.org.
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
May 27
The 2021 Indiana Women’s Flag Football League games are back at the fields at Mack Park Fairgrounds. Round 1 will kick off with all 6 games beginning at 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome. Enter off Hospital Drive to park. Please do not park or drive on the grass. For more information, visit www.indianawomensflagfootball.com.
May 28-30
Western Pennsylvania Memorial Day NIT will be held with girls’ softball tournaments played on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, contact Tom Harley at (717) 465-1716 or visit https://moosefastpitchtournaments.com/events/western-pa-memorial-day- nit.
May 30
BYOK morning wildlife kayak/canoe paddle will be held at 10 a.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park North Shore Pavillion, Penn Run. Join for a morning wildlife paddle on the lake to explore the inlets and around the dam to look for wildlife. You will need to bring your own kayak or canoe, U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket, whistle and current launch permit. The program is geared for adults, teens and children 12 and older. Anyone age 17 or younger must have a parent in the park, signed permission and follow instructions. Previous kayak experience is preferred. Bring binoculars if you have them. Additional rules will apply. For more information, call (724) 357-7913. Registration is required.