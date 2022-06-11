JUNE 13 — JUNE 20
“The Greatest Show on Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. The dramatic lives of trapeze artists, a clown and an elephant trainer are told against a background of circus spectacle. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturdays, in the S&T Parking Lot, S. Eighth and Church streets and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers, and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer!
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH JULY 2
The Indiana Art Association Annual Show will be held in The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show features members’ artwork. For more information call (724) 463-8710.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
JUNE 11
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Crawdad Joe from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo. Crawdad Joe plays blues, soul and rock ’n’ roll with an enchanting Southern Louisiana flavor they call swamp rock. The rain date for the event is the following Sunday.
JUNE 12
• Summer Concerts in the Park will present The Bricks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, in Indiana. The Bricks are an acoustic trio vocal band, playing songs by America, The Eagles, CSNY and The Band.
JUNE 15
• A Breakfast Book Club will take place at the Homer-Center Public Library, 6 N. Main St., Homer City, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. This is for fourth- to sixth-grade reading levels, but open to all ages. The event includes breakfast, fun discussion and activities. It is free to attend. All materials are provided. Call Lisa at (724) 388-0335 to register.
• The Indiana NAACP Annual Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mack Park S. Sixth Street entrance, Indiana. This event will celebrate Freedom Day. There will be food, prizes, music, live entertainment, speakers, raffles, awards and special honors. The event will also be on Facekbook live. It is free and open to all.
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. It is held every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member is always present. Learn more by visiting www.indianacommunitygarden.org.
• A Community Engagement Event for the Active Transportation Plan will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Saltsburg Borough Building. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development is working to provide residents and visitors of all ages and abilities more opportunities for walking, biking and wheeling. The meetings will be fun, informative and interactive. Representatives from Indiana County and theConsultant Team will be available for one-on-one and group discussions. Please come prepared to discuss ways to improve active transportation in Indiana County. For details, visit: https://www.vis itindianacountypa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Community-engag ement-event.jpg.
JUNE 16
• Third Thursday will present Live Music in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park, Downtown Indiana. Third Thursdays are back. Celebrate the arts in Indiana, listen to live music at IRMC Park and enjoy dinner at one of our downtown restaurants. Each Third Thursday of the month, will feature live music, sales, specials and more. Check in with on Facebook to see what each month brings. The event is presented by the Borough of Indiana, Downtown Indiana, Indiana Arts Council, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and IUP College of Fine Arts.
• The Indiana County Bridal Exhibit & Reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave. Indiana. The Society will host the grand opening of a new wedding dress exhibit, featuring more than thirty gowns from both the Society and private collections. This display features numerous gowns from a range of time periods. See how the wedding industry has changed and view a number of truly unique items. The evening will feature light refreshments and be decorated to resemble a wedding reception. We ask that you RSVP for planning purposes, tickets are available at www.hgsic.org/events. It is free and open to the public.
JUNE 17
Buzz Worthy Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Join the fun on the the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Nigh. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights.
Call (724) 915-8124.
JUNE 18
• DiscoverE: Lightning Bug Crafts for Kids will take place from 8 to 8:45 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259 Hwy., Penn Run. Do you enjoy looking for lightning bugs? Do you and the kids enjoy catching lightning bugs? Learn all about the fascinating life cycle of lightning bugs while we make a lightning bug craft with your kids to take home and enjoy. The event is for school age children from 6-12. An adult must accompany children and help with the craft. This program is registration only. Email Lisa Meadows at limeadows@ pa.gov to register.
• A Light Up the Night Lightning Bug Program: Talk & Walk will be held from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259 Hwy., Penn Run. Come out and join us and our bioluminescent friends as we learn about the vast world of lightning bugs. This evening will shine a little bug light on the lives of these creatures as well as a catch and release for an up close look! We will have a short presentation at the Environmental Learning Center and then head out on to day use area. We will be hiking outside. Please wear long pants and hiking shoes. This is best suited for adults, teens and school age kids. The outdoor portion of this program will be weather dependent. Preregistration is required.