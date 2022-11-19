THROUGH DEC. 30
• “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• ”The Making of It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a documentary about the making of the classic movie.
• GE Theatre will present “A Trail To Christmas” from 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The film is a cowboy version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Stewart and introduced By Ronald Reagan.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
THROUGH DEC. 18
The 2022 New & Expanded Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The display is presented by the Indiana Area Train Collectors and The Indiana Mall. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club will also display a selection of holiday quilts. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, at the time the exhibits open, appropriate safeguards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines. The display runs Fridays through Sundays until December 18. Hours are as follows: Friday Nov. 18 and 25, 1 to 5 p.m.; Friday Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m.
THROUGH DEC. 23
It’s A Wonderful Life at The Artists Hand will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This holiday exhibition features art from around the area. Hours are: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.
THROUGH JAN. 6
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
THROUGH Jan. 13
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. The opening reception will be held Nov. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. At the reception, the winners of this year’s show will be announced. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.
NOV. 19
The Founder’s Christmas Open House will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell Ave., Blairsville. Join us for our annual Christmas Open House celebration. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies next to one of our fireplaces while shopping our selection of hand-crafted art and gifts.
NOV. 19-20
• The Dillweed Bed and Breakfast, 7453 Route 403 South, Dilltown, will hold a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy the Christmas-themed decorations. Sample Christmas dips and soups. Free admission.
• The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. The celebration includes a 30-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays situated throughout the downtown area, lovely Christmas tree decorations adorning the lampposts and twinkling lights dotting the buildings. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Additional activities include: visits with Santa and marshmallow roasting on Saturday, selfie locations and more.
This weekend is filled with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities.
The festival is supported by Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
NOV. 20
A winter bazaar will be held at the KCAC, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature vendors, crafters, bakers and a flea market will be available for any and all holiday shopping needs.
NOV. 21
• Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
• The Indiana Garden Club monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, White Township. Refreshments will be provided. All are welcome. The club can be contacted at igcinformation@gmail.com and can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
NOV. 24
The Salvation Army Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a free event. The 2022 dinner will be dine-in or carry-out. The meal includes: roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans or corn, dinner roll, butter, dessert and beverage.
NOV. 25
• Light Up Night in Clymer Borough will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Come visit us to start the holiday season.
NOV. 25-27
A Family Fun Weekend will be held at Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1803 Fleming Road, Armstrong Township. Friday kicks off the first family fun weekend. Come out, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, find a tree and get pictures with Santa.
NOV. 26
• A YMCA Small Business Saturday Vendor Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA of Indiana County, 60 Ben Franklin Road, White Township. Wrap up your holiday shopping at the YMCA.
• Small Business Saturday will be held in Smicksburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various Smicksburg specialty shops.
• Small Business Saturday will take place in Downtown Indiana from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Today is the day when many shoppers focus on the mom and pop stores with “Small Business Saturday” and Downtown Indiana Inc. is ready to help promote local businesses.
• Fill a Hotel Room with Toys For Children in Indiana County will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Indiana, 1275 Indian Springs Road, White Township. Toys will be accepted until Dec. 15. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn, face-painting, sugar cookie-decorating and a visit from Santa Claus will be offered and a Christmas movie will be playing in the meeting room.
• Brush Valley Light Up Night will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Brush Valley Fire Department, 5544 Route. 259, Brush Valley. Light refreshments and games to follow inside.