JULY 5-10
“Bend of the River” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Julie Adams and Arthur Kennedy. A Western of 1840’s Oregon with conflict between Stewart, an outlaw turned wagon-train scout, and Kennedy, his one-time comrade who steals settlers’ supplies. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
THROUGH JULY 2
The Indiana Art Association Annual Show will be held in The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show features members’ artwork. For more information call (724) 463-8710.
JULY 2
The Blairsville Summer Concert Series presents the Pittsburgh Belairs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, Blairsville. The Pittsburgh Belairs perform DuWop/Oldies! The rain date will be the following Sunday.
JULY 2–3
The Firecracker Spectacular will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the Moose Fastpitch Tournaments. Games will be played at various Indiana area ballfields. For details, visit https://moosefastpitchtournaments.com/events/firecracker-spectacular.
JULY 3
Summer Concerts in the Park presents Grist for the Mill from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between 6th Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Grist for the Mill plays Americana.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturdays, in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers, and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer!
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
JULY 4
A 4th of July Festival hosted by St. Bernard & St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Church lower parking lot, 200 Clairvaux Dr., Indiana. Bring some lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on to watch the fireworks. There will be live music, games and food trucks.
JULY 5
• Terrific Tuesdays with Indiana Free Library will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Community Gardens Pavilion, corner 6th Street and Carter Avenue, Indiana. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids aged birth through 5 years of age. The summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities will run through July 26 and each week will have a different ocean-related theme for stories, fingerplays, songs and activities. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
JULY 6
• A Breakfast Book Club will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Homer-Center Public Library, 6 N. Main St., Homer City. The event is for those at the 4th to 6th grade reading level, but is open to all ages. Breakfast, fun discussion and activities are all free and all materials are provided. Call Lisa at (724) 388-0335 to register.
• Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Waterworks Conservation Area, 758 Waterworks Road, Indiana. Wild Wednesdays is a family event with the presentations and activities geared mainly for those kids aged 6-12. This week’s activity will be making a coral reef stress ball.
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South 6th Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening, all ages welcome, a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at indianacommunitygarden.org.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
JULY 6, 8 and 9
The Artists Hand 10th Anniversary Celebration will be held during gallery hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The gallery is telling their story with their “Past, Present and Future” exhibit. An opening reception will be held on July 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Artists Hand 10th Anniversary Celebration will be held on July 9, from 6 to 10 p.m., with a party in the back lot with food trucks, Noble Stein brewery and that band. For more information call (724) 463-8710.
JULY 7
Saltsburg’s 2022 Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market offers anything home grown and home made, including produce, baked goods and homemade crafts.
JULY 8
Marion Center Park Concerts will be held every Friday night in July from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Gazebo. All you need to do is bring a lawn chair! Concerts are held rain or shine. Sound is provided by 3BG Sound Company.
JULY 8 and 9
Friday Night Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
JULY 9
• The 2nd Annual Crick Critter Hunt at Tanoma Wetlands will be held from 11 a.m to noon at the Tanoma Wetlands, 3900 Rayne Church Road, Tanoma. Get wet and discover what “monsters” lurk in Tanoma Creek! We will be making a tie-dyed handkerchief. For more information call Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• Wild, Wild Western Pennsylvania will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park Picnic Grove (the first parking lot past the Park Office on the right side), presented by Katie Gaudreau and Joe Hildebrand. In the 18th century, western Pennsylvania was the frontier and life certainly wasn’t easy for people trying to settle here. Attend this living history program to learn more about how they managed to build a life here in the wild west. Please bring chairs to sit on. This program is weather dependent. For more information contact limedows@pa.gov.
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will present Dean Alston from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater, behind the gazebo, Blairsville. Alston will play jazz. The rain date will be the following Sunday.
JULY 10
• Summer Concerts in the Park will present Black Ridge from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between 6th Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Black Ridge plays original and classic rock.
JULY 10 through 16
The 2022 Derry Township Agricultural Fair will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Derry Township Fairgrounds, 5908 PA-982, Blairsville. This is a week-long event with live entertainment, food vendors and anything agricultural. The fair promotes youth in exhibiting livestock and projects, and has many educational displays and entertainment for the whole family.
JULY 11
Find Your Indiana County Ancestors will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us as we hose genealogist Sonya Stewart, with over 40 years of experience researching the county, as she helps families discover their local ancestors. Registration is required for this event. Register at: http://indianafreelibrary.org.