JULY 25-31
“The Shootist” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, John Wayne and Lauren Bacall. This movie is an intelligent story about a legendary gunfighter who learns he has cancer and tries to die in peace. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance.
Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers, and more. Please come out to support our farmers and see what spring has to offer!
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
JULY 23
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will feature Jukehouse Bombers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, in Blairsville. Jukehouse Bombers play down and dirty blues and rock. Featuring Jimmy and Joe Roach on guitar/vocals, Kirsch on guitar, Troy Laney on bass/vocals and Logan Yonkoske on drums. The rain date for this event will be the following Sunday.
• Mid-Summer Points Pull will be held at the Cookport Antique Machinery Show from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cookport Fairgrounds, 2048 Route 240, Commodore. For more information, contact Scott Repik at (724) 422-5343 or scottrepik@hot mail.com.
JULY 24
Summer Concerts in the Park will present G6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. G6 plays Motown and oldies.
JULY 26
• The Indiana, PA Quilters Club monthly meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 500 Water St. Indiana. The Quilters Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through October. Come for the day or just the meeting; everyone is welcome to come and check us out. The schedule is as follows: 9 a.m., open sewing (sewing and sharing a morning of quilting; bring your machine, notions and projects. Irons and cutting board provided); noon, bring a sack lunch or eat uptown (water, tea and coffee provided); 1 to 3 p.m., business meeting; 3 to 5 p.m., open sewing. We make quilts for community needs. For more information, contact Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
• Terrific Tuesdays with Indiana Free Library will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Community Gardens Pavilion, corner of Sixth Street and Carter Avenue, Indiana. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids aged birth through 5. The summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, will run through July 26 and each week will have a different ocean-related theme for stories, fingerplays, songs and activities. This week’s activities include “Pirate Chicken: All Hens On Deck!” by Brian Yarnish and “How to be a Pirate” by Isaac Fitzgerald. Participants will also make a craft stick pirate. For more information call (724) 465-8841.
• The monthly meeting of The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for its annual picnic at Judy Miller’s home. This exciting evening of delicious homemade foods, fun and friendships will be at 394 Bird Lane, Northern Cambria, (her home is near Strongstown). The public is invited to join. Everyone will bring a covered dish and door prizes will be awarded. Guests and new members are always welcome. If you want more information or have questions, please contact Becky at (724) 762-2021.
JULY 27
• Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www.indianacommunitygarden.org.
• Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Waterworks Conservation Area, 758 Waterworks Road, Indiana. Wild Wednesdays is a family event with the presentations and activities geared mainly for those kids aged 6-12. This week’s activity will feature information about sharks and making a shark cootie catcher.
JULY 28
• The 2022 Summer Reading Wrap-up Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Beach Pavilion, Penn Run. A fun party to wrap up the summer long reading program, Oceans of Possibilities. Guests will meet at the Beach Pavilion at Yellow Creek State Park to eat, play some games, swim and, of course, share summer reading adventures with each other. What a great way to wind down for the summer.
Please register so that organizers know how many to expect for lunch. To register, call the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• A Blairsville Music Series Concert will feature Sassafras Ensemble from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, in Blairsville. The Sassafras Ensemble is a group of classically trained musicians from New York City.
JULY 29
• Marion Center Park Concerts will be held every Friday night in July from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Gazebo. All you need to do is bring a lawn chair! Concerts are held rain or shine. This week’s concert is 7 Mile Run! Sound is provided by 3BG Sound Company.
• The Blairsville Community Concert Band will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. at Floodway Park, 35 Kirk Ave., Homer City. The Homer-Center Public Library presents a free concert by the Blairsville Community Concert Band. Bring a chair, help yourself to some complimentary popcorn and enjoy the music. Co-sponsored by Homer City Area Business Association and Homer-Center Parks & Rec.
JULY 30
• The Blairsville Summer Concert Series will feature The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the Gazebo, in Blairsville. The Boomers play oldies and classic rock. The rain date for this event will be the following Sunday.