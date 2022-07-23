78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

JULY 25-31

“The Shootist” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, John Wayne and Lauren Bacall. This movie is an intelligent story about a legendary gunfighter who learns he has cancer and tries to die in peace. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.