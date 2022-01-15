JAN. 17-23
“The Philadelphia Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. A society girl yearns for down-to-earth romance. Grant is her ex-husband and Stewart is a fast-talking reporter who falls in love with her.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
JAN. 16
A full moon winter owl prowl will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Mother Earth Farm, 4430 Warren Road, Indiana, with Chloe Drew and Bob Madden. Find a reason to bundle up and head outside on a winter’s eve. Join the Indiana Outdoor School for a peaceful hike into the woods near dusk to wait for owls to start flying and get a chance to hear them call. Wear warm clothing and boots and bring flashlights. The event is suitable for the whole family as long as each member can stay quiet for the hiking and owl calling portion of the program. This is a Friends of the Parks 2022 program. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.
JAN. 17
The NAACP’s annual Dr. martin Luther King Jr. celebration program will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The theme this year is “MLK Speak Out: Facing Fears of the Inevitable” and will include a panel of local community members joining for the speak out. Once you register, you will receive a Zoom link and are able to stay for as long as your schedule permits. Register in advance for this Zoom meeting by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkd-6tpjwr G9yAWTUFB-E0yaelsPos5e9J
JAN. 22
American History Book Club members will be holding their first round of “History vs. Hollywood” with a discussion at the library. The Hollywood version comes the Saturday before the book discussion. A movie about the Oregon Trail will be shown at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 and then at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 the group will talk about a real experience on the Oregon Trail when they discuss “The Oregon Trail,” by Francis Parkman. Books are available for checkout at the library. The book club is free and open to all members of the community, but it is asked that you wear a mask while inside the library.
JAN. 30
Philly Street Strings in Concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the Artists Hand Gallery, Indiana. Lead by violinists Stanley and Swana Chepaitis, Philly Street Strings is a chamber orchestra based in Indiana. Their January program will feature exciting music for strings, ranging from classical to jazz. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted. All funds raised in excess of expenses will be donated to the Chevy Chase Community Center. Masks are required.