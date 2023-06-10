JUNE 12-18
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Vera Miles and John Wayne. Tenderfoot lawyer Stewart helps civilize the West, but needs help from he-man Wayne to do so. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH JUNE 14
Flags for Heroes will be presented at Oakland Cemetery, 845 Rose St., Indiana. You can be part of our community’s tribute to the heroes in our lives, both past and present. This is your opportunity to honor your personal hero. For more information, visit https://www.indianamiddayrotary.org/flags-for-heroes.
THROUGH JULY 1
The Indiana Art Association will host its Annual Members Show at the Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This show is formerly known as “The Spring Show.” This exhibit, like each IAA exhibition, is an example of creative individuals coming together as a community. The Artists Hand is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JUNE 10
• A used book sale will be held at Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
• Summerfest at Levity Brewing will begin at 9 a.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Taproom opens at 9 a.m. for 5K with Gingerbread Man; there will be games, music from bands, Black Ridge & Free Range, and of course beer!
• The Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, 7453 Route 403 South, Dilltown. This is a free event celebrating the Herb of the Year, ginger. The event will feature vendors, area growers and nurseries, food, gardening tips and demonstrations and more. The event is being held in conjunction with The Herb Study Group of Indiana County.
• The 3rd Annual Flea Market & Vendor Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Novosel Center, 4145 Rte. 286 Highway West, Indiana. The sale benefits the Angels’ Wings Program! This is an outdoor event with lots of flea market vendors, craft booths, and small businesses to shop from, plus there will be food trucks, a basket raffle and Cat County radio will be there with their prize wheel.
• An All Together Now: Summer Reading Kick-Off Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Township Recreation Eagle’s Rest Pavilion, 497 E. Pike, White Township. Come out to celebrate the beginning of “All Together Now,” the Indiana Free Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program. We’ll have all sorts of activities for you to enjoy and have fun with your friends and family. We’ll also have a light lunch with hot dogs and summer refreshments. Registration is required for this event, otherwise, this event and our whole summer reading program is free and open to the public. Registration is open for this event and for both Terrific Tuesdays and Wonder Wednesdays. All Together Now, our 2023 summer reading program, is free and open to the public, but registration is required for the different programs as we prepare activities and crafts for each one separately.
• The Boomers will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. The Boomers play rock and roll. Patrons permitted to bring their own food as permitted by weather.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Black Ridge from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater. Black Ridge plays high energy original rock and roll.
• JS Project Acoustic will perform at Chestnut Ridge, Party on the Patio, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Resort, 32 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191, ext. 116.
JUNE 11
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Side Effects from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Side Effects play soft rock/classic rock and fiddle music.
JUNE 13-JULY 22
“The Circus is Back in Town” Exhibit will be presented at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This is an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana. Historical Society hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JUNE 13
Indiana County Speaks Up Town Hall Meeting for the Indiana Area will be held in the CareerLink large conference room, 300 Indian Springs Rd., Indiana. Attend a Town Hall type meeting and presentation on the 2022 Indiana County Speaks Up county-wide needs assessment survey results. Various dates and a Zoom option are available. Attend this free event and see if you agree with the results.
JUNE 15
• Community Inclusion Revolution Awareness Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IRMC Park in downtown Indiana. This is a community event celebrating the inclusion of residents, students and individuals with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays and other disabilities as well as promoting area service providers, nonprofit organizations, programs and agencies offering support, resources, employment opportunities, residential services and much more.
• Downtown Indiana’s Third Thursday will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in downtown Indiana. Featuring the one and only Al Craigie. Sutton’s Sweet Treats Ice Cream Truck will also be in the park with ice cream and other sweets. The event is free and open to the public.
JUNE 15-16
The Indiana Players will hold open auditions for “The Return of John Brown” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “The Return of John Brown” is a musical drama that merges past, present, and future as legendary abolitionist, John Brown, mysteriously re-emerges in present day. No experience necessary to audition. Auditions consist of a short reading from the script and a vocal audition. Please come prepared with a short prepared piece (2-3 minutes) to sing for the vocal portion of the audition. Please call (724) 464-0725 for details.
JUNE 16
FUSE will perform live at the Chestnut Ridge Party on the Patio from 7 to 10 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Resort, 32 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191, ext. 116.
JUNE 17
• The 2nd Annual Kickball Classic 2023 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Optimist Park, 354 Gabriel Ave., Indiana.
Please call (724) 349-8230 for details.
• An Ethnic Food & Music Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. This is community based event, organized to bring a variety of food! There will be other crafters/vendors, live music, a car show and other entertainment.
• A Courtyard Carnival will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, South 7th St., Indiana. Come one, come all! The event is free and open to the public. Looking for a different way to spend part of your weekend? Check out the 75-foot inflatable obstacle course, a dunk tank, face painting, games, music and, of course, carnival food!
• “The Circus is Back in Town” exhibit opening reception will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The program is centered around an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana. Join us for a fun afternoon of activities, displays of circus memorabilia and refreshments. RSVP at (724) 463-9600 or email at hgsic.org.
• An urban sketching/plein air painting outing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Keystone State Park. The event is free and anyone is welcome to attend. Follow IAA FB page for details.
• An open mic by Randy Struble will be presented from 5 to 9 pm. at 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. Event will take place as permitted by weather.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Jerry B & Bonetones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo in Blairsville.
• Mark Syster will perform at Chestnut Ridge, Party on the Patio from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Resort, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191 ext. 116
JUNE 18
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South 6th Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden! Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the fre all-levels, all-ages event. Local Yoga Instructor, Katie Reed, will offer a 45 minute class for 10 weeks of summer! Bring a mat and water bottle.
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents The Boomers from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South 6th Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana.
