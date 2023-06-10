78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

JUNE 12-18

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Vera Miles and John Wayne. Tenderfoot lawyer Stewart helps civilize the West, but needs help from he-man Wayne to do so. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.