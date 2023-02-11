78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

FEB. 13 — FEB. 19

“Broken Arrow” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Jeff Chandler and Debra Paget. Ex-soldier Tom Jeffords tries to make peace between settlers and Apache. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Tags