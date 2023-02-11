FEB. 13 — FEB. 19
“Broken Arrow” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Jeff Chandler and Debra Paget. Ex-soldier Tom Jeffords tries to make peace between settlers and Apache. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
MONDAYS JAN. 30 — MARCH 13
“Conversations on the Visual Arts — Ways of Seeing” with Chuck Olson will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Join Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years. We will meet consecutive Mondays through March 13. Note: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire.
This is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.in cohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MARCH 4
The University Museum at IUP Presents “Environmental.” The University Museum at IUP overlooks the Oak Grove, a park-like space, older than the university itself with tall trees, grass, flowers, benches and paths that lead students to and from class. With the exhibition “Environmental,” we bring the outside in, allowing artists to interpret the theme through paint, print, sculpture, wood and fiber.
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and university holidays
FEB. 11
• A Hot Chocolate Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Rayne Township. Join us for the Indiana County Decathlon Kickoff Event to learn the details of the seventh annual event series, followed by a winter walk with Barb Hauge or hand-feeding the chickadees with Ray Winstead.
Bring your sweetheart and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate.
The event features an easy walk on paved areas or a moderate walk on trails. Please dress appropriately for the winter weather.
• A Chocolate & Wine Pairing will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event will feature Paparazzi Jewelry.
• Twirl Fest will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana. TwirlFest is an annual baton twirling competition to kick off the new year and new season. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m.
Admission for this event is free. Parking by the vehicle is $5 at the KCAC.
FEB. 12
“Love & Football” A Valentine’s Day & Super Bowl Celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Doors open at 4 p.m. with speakers at 5:30 p.m. Followed by food and football and fun.
FEB. 13
The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. Mrs. Shirley H. Risinger will present a program called “George Washington Bicentenary Plates and Flo Blue.” Members are encouraged to bring items from their own collections. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and the public is welcome to attend. For questions, call (724) 349-8597.
FEB. 13 AND 14
Indiana Players will host open auditions from 6 to 8 p.m. for the 12th Annual One-Acts Festival. Stop by any time during open auditions. Directors for the various one-act plays will provide select scenes to read from.
No previous experience or preparation is necessary. The 12th Annual One-Act Festival consists of numerous short plays with many characters available and is a great way to get started on stage for new performers.
FEB. 15
IUP basketball will host the following games: IUP Women’s Basketball vs. Edinboro, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and IUP Men’s Basketball vs. Edinboro, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Both games will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
FEB. 17
• Trivia night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of 1 to 4 people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Lit Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The event will feature an open mic.
Share your favorite poetry or prose with a welcoming audience in a gallery coffee shop. Even share something you wrote yourself. “We tell each other stories to help each other live.” Marie Howe Free.
FEB. 18
IUP basketball will host the following games: IUP Women’s Basketball vs. Slippery Rock, 1 to 3 p.m. and IUP Men’s Basketball vs. Slippery Rock, 3 to 5 p.m.
Both games will be held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
FEB. 19
Free ”Pay It Forward” Haircuts will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Tips are encouraged but not required. We just ask that you pay it forward.