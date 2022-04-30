MAY 2-8
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Jean Arthur and Edward Arnold. Stewart stars as a young idealist who finds nothing but corruption in the U.S. Senate. For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MAY 8
Indiana Arts Council will showcase a Youth Arts Celebration at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Our area is packed with talented young artists. Be it painting, drawing, singing or dancing, we will showcase them during our much-anticipated Youth Arts Celebration. Hours are: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
THROUGH MAY 21
The Indiana High School Senior Art Show will be presented at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event will feature the artwork of senior art students. Please plan to stop for a visit to see the remarkable artwork created by the senior students. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
MAY 6-8
An Essence of Australia Plus Size Trunk Show will be held at White Lace Bridal from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 80 North Ave., White Township. There will be additional styles in the store to preview, featuring the craftsmanship and details that you love from Essence of Australia. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible. Please contact the bridal shop directly with any questions concerning appointments, hours or local guidelines regarding COVID-19. For more information, call (724) 717-6591.
MAY 6
Disobedient Spirits will hold a trivia night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join us on the first and third Friday each month. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. For more information, call (724) 915-8124.
MAY 7
• A Heritage Tour of Saltsburg will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Saltsburg Playground on Water Street and join local historian Jack Maguire on a historical tour of the heritage of Saltsburg. The tour will explore the history and heritage of the town’s name and early industries. For more information visit www.icopd.org or www.facebook.com/groups/584040771792619.
• Crawdad Joe will perform live music at Noble Stein, 1170 Wayne Avenue, White Township, from 6 to 9 p.m. Crawdad Joe performs soul and rock ‘n’ roll with an enchanting Southern Louisana flavor. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
MAY 8
A Mother’s Day Walk and Tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 170 Route 259 Highway, Penn Run. We will take a walk to learn about local flowers and then have a snack made with some of the flowers we identified. Space is limited so please pre-register by May 6 by emailing Cindy at rogers944@comcast.net.