• The First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. Feel as though you’ve stepped into Bedford Falls! The celebration includes a 30-foot live Christmas tree and vintage Christmas light displays situated throughout the downtown area, lovely Christmas tree decorations adorning the lampposts and twinkling lights dotting the buildings. Experience a shopping and dining adventure as you stroll the streets in downtown Indiana surrounded by specialty boutiques and locally owned restaurants. Additional activities include: visits with Santa and marshmallow roasting on Saturday, selfie locations and more. The weekend is filled with exclusive “It’s A Wonderful Life” discounts, promotions and activities. The festival is supported by Indiana County Center for Economic Operations.
• The 2022 New & Expanded Holiday Wheels & Thrills Community Model Train Display will be at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The display is presented by the Indiana Area Train Collectors and The Indiana Mall. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to The Teddy Bear Fund Drive. The Indiana PA Quilter’s Club will also display a selection of holiday quilts. In support of continuing COVID-19 concerns, at the time the exhibits open, appropriate safeguards may be put in place as required by CDC, state and local guidelines. The display runs Fridays through Sundays until December 18. Hours are as follows: Friday Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays: noon to 5 p.m.; and Sundays: 1 to 4 p.m.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
It’s A Wonderful Life at The Artists Hand will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This holiday exhibition features art from around the area. Hours are: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.
• “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart and Donna Reed. An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
• “The Making of It’s A Wonderful Life” will be shown from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This is a documentary about the making of the classic movie.
• GE Theatre will present “A Trail To Christmas” from 11:30 a.m. to noon at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St. The film is a cowboy version of “A Christmas Carol” starring Stewart and introduced By Ronald Reagan.
The Indiana Art Association’s Grand Petites Show will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show features small artworks by IAA members. The public is invited to view the artwork during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the IAA, including becoming a member, please visit their website, https://www.indianaartassociation.org or at Indiana Art Association on Facebook.
A Toys of Christmas Past Exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Tour our toy exhibit featuring toys from the 1950s-1960s. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display during regular business hours: Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Indiana Art Association Open Arts Show will be showcased at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The IAA’s annual fall Open Arts Show will run through Jan. 13 during normal business hours. Hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.; Sunday and Monday, closed.
• Holiday Book Signing and Gift Wrapping from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Artists Hand. Hilary Hauck and author friends discuss their books and learn about gift wrapping with repurposed materials.
• ICAAP’s Christmas Dinner Distribution will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the ICCAP Food Bank, 1849 S. Sixth St., Indiana. Each eligible household will receive food to help make a traditional Christmas dinner. Registration will be on site. No proof of income required.
• The Indiana County Recovery Center presents It’s A Wonderful “Sober”Life from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
This is a black and white pajama Christmas party. Everyone is welcome but seating for the movie is limited to 60. Pizza, popcorn and beverages will be available prior to the movie.
A Winter Solstice Bonfire & Caroling will take place from 4:53 to 8 p.m. at IRMC Park. Join us around the fire for s’mores, hot drinks, caroling and a celebration of brighter days ahead. Bring a friend!