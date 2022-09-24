78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

SEPT. 26 — OCT. 2

“Cheyenne Autumn” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Carroll Baker and Edward G. Robinson. A sprawling story about a Cheyenne Indian tribe and the eventful journey back to their original settlement after being relocated by the government. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.