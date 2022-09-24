SEPT. 26 — OCT. 2
“Cheyenne Autumn” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Carroll Baker and Edward G. Robinson. A sprawling story about a Cheyenne Indian tribe and the eventful journey back to their original settlement after being relocated by the government. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support the farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humane society.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH OCT. 14
Full Circle by Cathy Paterson and Kristen Olsen will be shown at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured is a collection of wheel-thrown ceramics by Paterson paired with acrylic paintings by Olsen.
THROUGH NOV. 19
Soul of a Region will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, Indiana. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays. The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
SEPT. 24
• Sally’s Bazaar Indoor Craft Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. The general public is welcome to brows a variety of local vendors and crafters, silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar and bake sale. Admission is free.
• A Fall Open House at 119 Antique Trading Post, 12665 Route 119 North, Rochester Mills, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature sales, giveaways and free hidden items.
• Sun-Kissed Country’s Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1365 Route 286 East, Indiana. The event features a great selection of fall decor, mums, pumpkins, gourds and more. The entire store will be 20 percent off (excluding mums, pumpkins, gourds, and a few miscellaneous items). As a bonus, if you spend $50 or more this day, you’ll receive a free gift as an extra thank you.
SEPT. 24-25
• The Clymer Days Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Sherman Street Park, Clymer. Free admission. Enjoy a weekend of food, entertainment, children’s activities and fun. Come see live bands, play in the cornhole tournament and watch the fireworks.
• The Essense of Australia Fall 2022 Designer Preview! will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. On these days only, the store will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Essense of Australia. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible.
• Founders Gallery and Gifts Fall Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 157 W. Campbell St., Blairsville. Celebrate the first weekend of autumn by shopping a selection of local art and hand-crafted gifts. Voting for the scarecrow contest will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gallery’s doorstep. Come cast your ballot for your favorite scarecrow in the Townwide Scarecrow Contest.
SEPT. 27
• The Indiana PA Quilters Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. Come for the day or just the meeting; everyone is welcome to come and check out the club The schedule is as follows: 9 a.m., open sewing; bring your machine, notions and projects (irons and cutting board provided); noon, bring a sack lunch or eat uptown (water, tea and coffee provided); 1 to 3 p.m., business meeting; 3 to 5 p.m., open sewing. For more information, call Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
• Ladies Night Out: Gyotaku — Learn How to Make Fish Prints will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center. Gyotaku is the art of making fish paintings using fish imprints. Participants will be learning all about the fish of Yellow Creek Lake and their habitat, then will make colorful fish art/paintings using rubber fish (think of it like tree rubbings or leaf impressions). No art skill needed, just some curiosity to learn more.
This program is for women age 18 and older to get out and appreciate nature. The Ladies Night Out Program provides a safe, supportive atmosphere for women to enjoy nature. Registration is required.
• The monthly meeting of The Herb Study Group of Indiana County will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. This free program will be led by Tara Heckler, owner of Blackberry and Sage Market. She will be speaking about her business and sustainability using herbs. Refreshments will be served and door prizes awarded. Guests and new members are welcome to attend this program. Any questions, call Becky at (724) 465-4918.
• The Chamber Music of Cindy McTee and IUP Student & Alumni Composers will be presented from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gorell Recital Hall, IUP campus. Come listen to the works of Sims Distinguished Artist Cindy McTee and the talented student and alumni composers of IUP. Admission is free.
SEPT. 28
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. This is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www. indianacommunitygarden.org.
SEPT. 29
Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at The Indiana Gazette will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 899 Water St., Indiana. Grab your business cards and join us for an evening of networking at The Indiana Gazette. Culinary creations by Sandy’s Custom Cuisine. Offering refreshments by Levity Brewing.
OCT. 1
• The IUP Homecoming and Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s IUP Homecoming Weekend in Indiana. Homecoming weekend is always packed with things to do. The parade begins at 11th and Philadelphia streets and ends on Oakland Avenue by the Oak Grove.
• The Smicksburg Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday throughout the Smicksburg community. This is always a favorite time in Smicksburg as the fall foliage adds a special beauty to all the festivities and entertainment this fabulous weekend. There will also be Civil War encampments.
• Electrofishing at Yellow Creek will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, Route 259, Penn Run. Join IUP’s Dave Janetski to learn about Yellow Creek’s local fish populations, common sampling methods and help to electroshock live fish. Electroshocking is a safe and effective way to survey fish populations and learn about stream health. All ages welcome, but only individuals ages 12 and older can help with electrofishing. Please bring your own waders if you have them. If you would like to electrofish and need waders, please note shoe size at registration. Space is limited and will require registration by emailing Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with the name, phone and group size (limit 4) by Sept. 29.
OCT. 1 — 2
A Pumpkin Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Rd., Shelocta. In years past, the event has been a part of the fall traditions of many families. The event offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, food trucks and more.