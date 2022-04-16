APRIL 18-24
“Anatomy of a Murder” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Ben Gazzara and Kathryn Grant-Crosby. Stewart towers over all as a witty, easy-going, but cagey defense lawyer in a suspenseful, exciting courtroom drama.
For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play.
For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohu manesociety.com.
APRIL 6-23
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown: Polish Posters will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The University Museum will present a variety of stunning artwork. We didn’t know how appropriate the Museum’s selection of Polish Posters would be when we were building the exhibition schedule last year. The crisis in Ukraine and refugees streaming to Poland remind us of her culture’s place at the forefront of commercial art. These stunning graphic works are related by purpose to our region’s Andy Warhol and Philadelphia’s Keith Haring. Haring once said, “Art should be something that liberates your soul, provokes the imagination and encourages people to go further.”
For more information call (724) 357-2787.
APRIL 18
The Indiana Garden Club monthly meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, Indiana.
Please join us for a program on how to grow mushroom logs. Sarah and Jim, from Quiet Creek Herb Farm, located in Brookville, will talk about how to grow mushroom logs and harvest them. There will be mushroom logs for sale. Refreshments will be available.
For more information, call (724) 541-4318.
APRIL 21
• Third Thursday Live Music in the Park will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. For more details, call (724) 463-6110.
• A Newport Archaeological Presentation with Dr. Ben Ford will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
The event will feature information on recent exciting archaeological digs in Indiana County.
Dr. Ben Ford, from the department of Anthropology at IUP will focus his discussion on digs done at the Newport site located along the Conemaugh River near Blairsville.
The event is free and open to the public, please RSVP at htsic.org/events.
APRIL 22
An Earth Day 2022 Walk to White’s Woods will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the 12th Street entrance to White’s Woods. Friend’s of White’s Woods sponsors a variety of events to help educate the community about the Nature Center and draw people into our community forest. Please visit visitindianacountypa.org for more information.
APRIL 23
• Choose your won difficulty for Indiana County Walks Day — Virtual 5K. Visit a new or favorite park or trail. Enjoy a walk, run or bike ride with your friends and neighbors on this day, proclaimed by the Indiana County Commissioners as “Indiana County Walks Day.”
• The Indiana County YMCA will hold Healthy Kids Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 60 Ben Franklin Road, Indiana. Healthy Kids Day encourages kids and families to stay active, connected and healthy. Games, sports, bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts, free family fitness demos and STEM activities will be available. There will also be fun prizes and free snacks.
The event is free and open to the public.
• A Family Fitness Challenge will he held at Healthy Kids Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 60 Ben Franklin Road, Indiana.
Enter a fitness challenge created by IUP exercise science students that challenges families with activities to test your strength, endurance, balance, coordination, cooperation and problem solving skills. For more information, contact Daniel Roan at (724) 463-9622.
• The Fourth Annual Plow Day at the Smicksburg Antique Tractor & Machinery Club will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Joe and Bev Marshall’s farm, 417 SR 839 South, Dayton. The event will take place rain or shine. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
All makes and models of tractors and plows are welcome. Garden tractors are welcome too. For more information, contact Chairman of the Board, Kevin Bish at (814) 257-9880.
• An Intro to Disc Golf will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Please meet in front of the arena.
Come learn the basics of disc golf including the rules, how to read the maps, throwing techniques and etiquette.
Al Borowski and others will provide an overview of this great family activity.
For more information visit icopd.org or email bhauge@upstreetar chitects.com.
• The Downtown Indiana Arts Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. A self-guided walking tour will start at IRMC park and participants will visit local art shops and studios, retailers and restaurants to meet with artists and creatives to appreciate their work.
This event aims to provide those in and around our community with the opportunity to consume and appreciate local art, while giving local artists the chance to share their work.
For more information, call (724) 463-6110.