MAY 31 — JUNE 5
“The Naked Spur” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Janet Leigh and Robert Ryan.
One of the best Westerns ever made, this is a tough, hard little film about self-styled bounty hunter Stewart trying to capture Ryan, which stirs tension among Stewart’s newly acquired “partners.”
For more information call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play.
For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required.
For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohu manesociety.com.
THROUGH JUNE 4
The Westslyvania Blues and Jazz Art Exhibit will be presented at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The exhibition theme is Blues and Jazz. Hours for the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday.
MAY 28
The Delaney Chevrolet Westslyvania Jazz & Blues Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. This is a free, outdoor jazz and blues festival that will bring internationally known performers and educational outreach to Indiana. The event is held annually on Memorial Day weekend. For more information, visit https://westslyvaniajazzand blues.org.
MAY 28-29
The Western PA Memorial Day NIT will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring the Moose Fastpitch Tournaments, the games will be played at various Indiana area ball fields.
JUNE 1
The Historical Society of the Blairsville Area will hold a membership meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at 116 East Campbell St., Blairsville. The meeting will feature “Old Time Music” by Mark Tamsula and Richard Wilthers, playing fiddles and banjos. Mark is a Blairsville graduate class of 1977. All are welcome to come and enjoy this toe-tapping kind of music. For more information, call (724) 459-0580.
JUNE 3
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits, 30 S. Main St., Homer City, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. For more information, call (724) 915-8124.
JUNE 3-5
The 40th Annual Historic Canal Days will be will be held at Canal Park in Saltsburg. There will be a parade, food and craft vendors and fireworks. Hours are: Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
JUNE 4
• The 2nd Annual Flea Market & Vendor Expo benefiting the Angels’s Wings Program, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Novosel Center Parking Lot, 4145 Route 286 Highway West, Indiana. There will be craft vendors, food trucks, market vendors and raffle items. For more information, call (724) 349-1111 ext. 1036.
• Nature Palooza Day 2022 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Indiana.
The Children’s Commission is sponsoring a fun day at the park and entire families are welcome. Activities will include outside hiking and biking, live animals, games, fishing, a scavenger hunt and much more! Pre-registration is preferred by emailing indianacountycac@yahoo.com or register on site from 9 to 10 a.m.
For more information, please call (724) 463-8200 ext. 8.
• The Salvation Army will hold a 3 v 3 Basketball Tournament from noon to 7 p.m. at Kennedy-King Park, 620 Josephine Ave., Indiana. The tournament is free and ages 8 to 18 are welcome. There will also be free food and prizes. IUP Basketball will be a special guest. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.
JUNE 4 — JULY 2
The Indiana Art Association’s Annual Show will be held at the Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show will feature association members’ artwork.
For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
JUNE 5
Summer Concerts in the Park will present The Boomers from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. The Boomers perform oldies and classic rock.
JUNE 6
The Indiana Community Garden Youth Garden Club will meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden Corner at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana.
The meeting is for children ages three and up. Parents and guardians must stay during the programming.
Activities offered include a variety of garden related activities, art, planting, harvesting and eating!
To learn more, please visit www.indianacommunitygarden.org/childrens-garden.html.