EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. Call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@up streetarchitects.com.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SEPT. 2
• Me and My Neighbor will perform at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
• Stein Fest ’23 will begin at 3 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. This is an all ages event with food trucks, live music, beer specials and releases. The event is free. Bring your own chair, limited seating is available.
• Party on the Patio with Dan Stonerook will be held at Chestnut Ridge, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville, from 6 to 9 p.m.
• An Ice Cream Social at will be held at Wave Ryder Sweet Shoppe, 35 South Main St., Homer City, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring a receipt from Wave Ryder Sweet Shoppe dated between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1 to receive 10 percent off entire purchase during the ice cream social. There will also be a party featuring a DJ.
SEPT. 7
• The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. For more information, call (724) 840-0167.
• Open Mic Night in the Taproom will begin at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The event features live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
SEPT. 8
• A Creating Healthy Futures Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event features free shingles vaccines, HIV/STD/HEP-C Testing, blood pressure readings, dental exams, and much more.
• Freedom Rocks will play Party on the Patio at Chestnut Ridge, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville, from 7 to 9 p.m. Freedom Rocks gives the ultimate sound, with ’80s, classic rock, oldies and some country.
SEPT. 8-9
• Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. will feature music, food, street vendors, beer and Northern Appalachian history on our downtown’s main street. Friday features live music from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the main stage on Philadelphia Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Saturday will feature the same from noon to 10 p.m. Visit www.naffinc.org for more information.
• A ’Lil Bit of Country Fall Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event features lots of handmade items, from scarecrows, witches, pumpkins, candles and much more. We will be offering a 10 percent discount of furniture.
SEPT. 9
• Saltsburg Town Wide Yard Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the Saltsburg community. Maps may be picked up on the day of the sale at Saltsburg Methodist Church, 813 Salt St.
• Yukon John & the Sulfur Creek will perform at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
• Party on the Patio at Chestnut Ridge, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville, will feature Mark Syster from 6 to 9 p.m.
• An opening reception for “Six in an Open Field” will be held at the University Museum at IUP’s Sutton Hall, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, from 6 to 8 p.m. “Six in an Open Field” showcases the work of several Pittsburgh-based artists brought together through ongoing dialogue, critiques, studio visits and more.
SEPT. 9-10
A Living History Program will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Partnering with the Northern Appalachian Folk Fest, the program will include re-enactors portraying the eras of the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
SEPT. 9 through OCT. 20
”Six in an Open Field” will be presented at the University Museum at IUP’s Sutton Hall, 1011 South Drive, Indiana. “Six in an Open Field” showcases the work of several Pittsburgh-based artists brought together through ongoing dialogue, critiques, studio visits and more. Beginning in summer 2022, the group has met bimonthly to discuss the trials and tribulations of sustaining a studio practice.
Set against a rotating backdrop of basement studios, living rooms and public park pavilions, the artists in this show affectionately refer to their collective activities as Art Club. This is a free exhibit. Museum hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 10
The Hoodlebug Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall. The festival opens at 10:45 a.m., with the flag raising. The event will feature a bicycle raffle run, a parade, a car cruise, live bands, a 5K race and duck race. There will also be ethnic food, craft and game booths, bingo and inflatable attractions. Free parking is offered at Miller Fabrication Solutions on Cooper Avenue.
SEPT. 11
• The Indiana BPW September meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Rose Inn, 2711 PA Route 110, Indiana. BPW membership is open to working women, retired women, women seeking to enter the workforce, and anyone who supports the goals of Business & Professional Women.
• The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club September meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. The speaker will be Bob DeCroo, appraiser for Heinz History Center and owner of Binns House Antiques. He’ll talk to us about coins and the do’s and don’ts of selling and collecting. Feel free to bring your old and new coins for identification or appraisal. Light refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend the free event. For questions, call (724) 349-8597.
SEPT. 14
A Whose That Hoot? Owl Prowl will be held at the Blue Spruce Park lakeside pavilion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Curious about owls? Join park educator Lisa Meadows to learn all about owls of southwestern Pennsylvania. After a short program on owls, we will head out into the park to look and listen for owls that live around Blue Spruce Park. Please dress to be outside and bring a flashlight. This is a general public program for adults, teens and kids, age 7 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This program is weather-dependent. If it is raining steadily, this program will be cancelled and rescheduled. Check the Yellow Creek State Park Facebook Page for updates if there are weather concerns.
SEPT. 16
• A Fall Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, Indiana. The Coins 4 Kids Program will be held at 1 p.m.The event features 38 tables, free admission and free parking. Everyone is welcome.
• Smicksburg Apple Weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various Smicksburg specialty shops. There will be fresh apples for sale, apple dumplings, apple fudge, apple cider and apple butter, pumpkins, a pottery demo, fall décor, apple bakers and cornstalk decorating.
• 2023 Cause for Paws will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring free, all-day family fun. There will be a basket raffle, kids’ activities, photos with your pets, a pet boutique, food, music and more. A tails and trails story-telling event with therapy dogs will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. A pet parade and fun run/walk around Blue Spruce will begin at noon. A pet contest will be held at 1 p.m. and the great duck derby will be held at 1:45 p.m. Winners of the duck race and basket raffle will be announced at 2 p.m.
