JUNE 19-25

“No Highway in the Sky” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Marlene Dietrich and Glynis Johns. Stewart stars as an aeronautical engineer who predicts that a new model of a plane will fail catastrophically after a specific number of flying hours. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.