NOV. 8-15
“Bell, Book and Candle” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater.
Starring Jimmy Stewart, Kim Novak and Jack Lemmon. A modern-day witch likes her neighbor, but despises his fianceé. She enchants him to love her instead ... only to fall in love with him for real.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
SUNDAYS
Indiana County Humane Society Bingo will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge 931, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with early bird games starting at 6 p.m.
One price admission includes all games. For more information, call the Indiana County Humane Society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.inco humanesociety.com.
WEDNESDAYS
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 5 to 7 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. Visit www. indianacommunitygardens.org.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
THROUGH NOV. 13
Gatherings will be presented at The Artists Hand at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, featuring the works of Joy Fairbanks (collage) and Donn Hedman (ceramics). Gathering has provided raw material both literal and figurative to inspire new works that play off one another in harmonic visual riffs and counterpoint. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
NOV. 9
The Indiana Arts Association Membership Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The meeting will discuss promoting the arts in Indiana County. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information contact: president@indianapaartassociation.org; (724) 762-8411; or www.indiana artassociation.org.
NOV. 12-14
Smicksburg will hold an Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Stores throughout the Smicksburg community will be brimming with Christmas merchandise. Contact Smicksburg Specialty Shops at (724) 257-8553.
NOV. 13
The Julie M. Sadler Memorial 2021 Turkey Bowl will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairground Fields. Proceeds from the tournament fund the Julie M. Sadler Memorial Scholarship, given annually to a female student-athlete graduating in Indiana County and looking to pursue post-secondary education.
For more information, contact indianawomensflagfootball@ gmail.com or visit facebook.com/ indianawomensflagfootball.