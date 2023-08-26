EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. Call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games.
Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Community Garden. Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
AUG. 26
• That Oldees Band will perform at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Krazy Kat Daddies from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
• A Night with the Legend (IUP Marching Band) will begin at 7 p.m. at Miller Stadium, Indiana. The Legend is having a free friends and family show. Come out and see the first public performance of The Legend.
AUG. 27
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Black Ridge from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673. Black Ridge performs high energy original rock and roll.
AUG. 28
A Fall Edible and Medicinal Plant Walk will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join us on an interactive walk to learn about edible and medicinal plants that are in-season during the fall months. The plant walk will include the ethics, best practices and tools of wild food and medicine foraging. The walk will also cover plant identification practices, botany, plant and local ecology. We will place a special emphasis on harvesting invasive plants as well as reciprocating care for the local ecosystem. Please have appropriate footwear for light hiking and bug spray.
SEPT. 1
Trivia Night will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Disobedient Spirits, 30 South Main St., Homer City.
Join Mystery Melodies at trivia night. Questions start at 6:35 p.m. Come early to get a table and drink. Bring some friends and food. There is a max of five players per team at this free event.
SEPT. 2
• Me and My Neighbor will perform at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
• Stein Fest ’23 will begin at 3 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. This is an all ages event with food trucks, live music, beer specials and releases.
The event is free. Bring your own chair, limited seating is available.
SEPT. 7
• The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. For more information, call (724) 840-0167.
• Open Mic Night in the Taproom will begin at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The event features live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
SEPT. 8
• A Creating Healthy Futures Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event features free shingles vaccines, HIV/STD/HEP-C Testing, blood pressure readings, dental exams, and much more.
SEPT. 8-9
Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. will feature music, food, street vendors, beer and Northern Appalachian history on our downtown’s main street. Friday features live music from 4 to 9:30 p.m. at the main stage on Philadelphia Street between 5th and Sixth Streets. Saturday will feature the same from noon to 10 p.m.
Visit www.naffinc.org for more information.
SEPT. 9
Saltsburg Town Wide Yard Sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the Saltsburg community. Maps may be picked up on the day of the sale at the Saltsburg Methodist Church, 813 Salt St.
SEPT. 9-10
A Living History Program will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana.
Partnering with the Northern Appalachian Folk Fest, the program will include re-enactors portraying the eras of the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
