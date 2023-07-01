THROUGH JULY 2
“The Mountain Road” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Lisa Lu and James Best. A U.S. Army Major is tasked with destroying bridges and roads useful to the enemy during World War II. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Each game features five rounds and it's free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don't have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. For more information, call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY WEDNESDAY IN JULY
Movie with a Menu will begin at 6 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The library will host young adults in the community room every Wednesday evening in July for a movie and dinner. Each evening has been sponsored by a local restaurant whose menu corresponds to the movie title and the food that is eaten in the movie. This is a free event but you must register in advance by calling (724) 465-8841.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC drive off of South 6th Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com.
THE FIRST THURSDAY
Open Mic Night in the Taproom begins at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Avenue, Indiana. The event will feature live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign-up and perform! For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden! Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
THROUGH JULY 1
The Indiana Art Association will host its Annual Members Show at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This show is formerly known as “The Spring Show.” This exhibit, like each IAA exhibition, is an example of creative individuals coming together as a community. The Artists Hand is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
THROUGH JULY 22
“The Circus is Back in Town” Exhibit will be presented at the Historical Society, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This is an exhibit of a circus model named the Lane & Kedy Circus built by the late Paul McGregor, of Indiana. Historical Society hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JULY 1
• Still Rockin will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. Entrance fee per adult, children are free. Patrons permitted to bring their own food. Event scheduled as permitted by weather.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Jukehouse Bombers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo. Jukehouse Bombers play down and dirty rock-n-blues.
JULY 2
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Krazy Kat Daddies from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Krazy Kat Daddies play rock ’n roll.
JULY 3
• SALDO Outreach Workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Marion Center Park Hall, 22823 PA-403, Marion Center. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will be hosting three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) and ask questions regarding implementation of the Ordinance.
These regional SALDO Outreach Workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO such as developers, engineers, surveyors and attorneys.
• Independence Day Eve with Hair Force One will start at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Enjoy the ‘80s hair metal outdoor concert at Levity Brewing Co. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LevityBeer.
JULY 3–9
Wayback When Week featuring Classics at the Indiana Theater will begin at 7 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. Join us in kicking off our new Wayback Wednesday Film Series, with a full week of classic movies from a bygone era (the 1920’s through 1960’s).
Admission is $7 and includes free popcorn. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/IndianaPaTheater.
JULY 4
The Star Spangled Celebration 2023 will begin when gates open at noon. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. The event will take place at the Mack Park Fairgrounds, 803 Hospital Road, Indiana. This annual Independence Day Celebration includes food vendors, a craft and vendor show, kids zone, basket raffle, corn hole tournament, a wine and beer garden, music entertainment, veteran’s salute and of course, fireworks presented by Colonial Toyota. Admission is $3 for an individual and $10 for the family.
Cash only. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/starspangledcelebration or www.starspangledcelebration.com.
JULY 5–9
“Bend of the River” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Julie Adams and Arthur Kennedy.
This western features a tale of 1840s Oregon with conflict between an outlaw turned wagon-train scout and his one-time comrade who steals settlers’ supplies. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
JULY 6
The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. Featuring homegrown, homemade and hand crafted goods. For more information, call (724) 840-0167.
JULY 7-9
The Christmas Tree Classic 2023 will be held at various times at the White Township Rec Complex, 497 East Pike, Indiana. Tournament is up to three days and a guarantee of three games unless there are rain outs. All teams must register through http://www.whitetownshiprec.org/registration/.
JULY 7
• Fragility and Nobility an Art Exhibit Reception, will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A free, public reception to meet and honor local painter Sharon Boykiw and her masterful impressions of the fragile nobility in rural landscapes under dramatic and changing Western Pennsylvania skies. Delicious refreshments provided. For more information, call Brian Jones, 724-463-8710.
• Told Ya So! will perform at Chestnut Ridge, Party on the Patio, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 132 Pine Ridge Rd., Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191 ext. 116.
JULY 8
• No Assembly Required will perform at Ungrapeful Winery from 5 to 9 p.m., at 638 Turner Dr., Blairsville. There will be an entrance fee per adult, children are free. Patrons permitted to bring their own food. Event will happen as permitted by weather. For more information visit www.facebook.com/ungrapefulwinery or call (724) 675-8122 or (724) 456-5808.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Somebody to Love from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a classic rock concert at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
JULY 9
• Family Fun Day at the Indiana Theater will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at The Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia Street, Indiana. The day includes free games and activities in the lobby. A movie will begin at 2 p.m. with tickets at $5. For more information, visit www.theindianatheater.com.
• Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 – Black Sheep — 5:30 PM — 7:00 PM – Memorial Park between S. 6th St. & Wayne Ave., Indiana — Live music concert most Sundays in June, July & August. Black Sheep features blues, oldies and country music. For more information, contact Judy Holiday 724-840-7673.
JULY 10-21
Fragility and Nobility, Paintings by Sharon Boykiw, will be featured at The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. An exhibition of paintings of rural landscapes under changing Western Pennsylvania skies. Sharon Boykiw is a Western Pennsylvania native. She appreciates the beautiful weather along with the grey days, the nobility of structures of a time gone by and the fragility and increasing scarcity of small family farms and neglected neighborhoods. Icons from another era. The Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar is open Mon – Sat. 9AM-5PM. For more information, call 724-463-8710.
JULY 10-16
“Mr. Hobbs Takes A Vacation” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Maureen O’Hara and Fabian. Mr. Hobbs wants to spend a quiet holiday at the beach, but his wife has invited all their family to stay with them. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
JULY 10
SALDO Outreach Workshop virtual meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will be hosting three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) and ask questions regarding implementation of the Ordinance. These regional SALDO Outreach Workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO such as developers, engineers, surveyors and attorneys. For more information, call (724) 465-3870. Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/ICSDO by phone: +1 646 558 8656 US. Meeting ID: 878 4025 4637
JULY 11
SALDO Outreach Workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Saltsburg Borough Office, 320 Point St., Saltsburg. The Indiana County Office of Planning & Development will be hosting three in-person and two virtual outreach workshops to provide stakeholders an opportunity to learn about the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO) and ask questions regarding implementation of the Ordinance. These regional SALDO Outreach Workshops will be geared toward the public, municipalities, and other key stakeholders impacted by the new SALDO such as developers, engineers, surveyors and attorneys.
