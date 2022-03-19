MARCH 21-27
“The FBI Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Vera Miles and Murray Hamilton. A dedicated FBI agent recalls the agency’s battles against the Klan, organized crime and Communist spies. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
MARCH 9 — APRIL 2
Art of the Fantastic: Art Exhibit by Greg Langham will be presented at the Artists Hand Gallery at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Hours for the exhibit are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
MARCH 21
The Indiana Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamil Road, Indiana. The event is free. Join for a fun and informative program on spring ephemerals, the beautiful fleeting flowers that greet us after a long, hard winter. It will be presented by Melissa Reckner, program manager of Penguin Court, which is owned by the Brandywine Conservancy. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call (724) 541-4318 or IGCinformation@gmail.com.
MARCH 21-22
The Indiana Players will hold auditions for their 11th Annual 1-Act Festival, from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will have a variety of short fantasies, romances, comedies and dramas, many of which are world premiers. A variety of ages and genders will be needed. It is not necessary to prepare a monologue. Performances will be: April 22 through 24 and April 29 through May 1. For more information, call (724) 254-2198.
MARCH 22
• Indiana, Pa., Quilters Club will hold its monthly meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month January through October. Come for the day or just for the meeting. Everyone is welcome.
Open sewing is held at 9 a.m. with sewing and sharing a morning of quilting.
Bring your machine, notions and projects. Irons and cutting board are provided.
Bring a sack lunch or eat uptown for lunch at noon. Coffee, tea and water are provided. From 1 to 3 p.m. the business meeting will be held with open sewing from 3 to 5 p.m.
The group makes quilts for community needs. For more information, call Mimi Greene at (724) 599-6757.
• The monthly meeting of the Herb Study Group of Indiana County will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. A meet and greet is on the agenda along with a calendar for the upcoming year.
Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be awarded. If you have been curious about herbs, how to grow them and what to do with them, this is the time to join this group. Dues are $5 per year. For questions or information, contact Carrie Bloomquist at (724) 272-4182.
MARCH 23
The Indiana Free Library will hold a business writing basics workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. in the second floor community room. The workshop will offer participants key writing skills for writing and revising a résumé and cover letter for a specific job. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
MARCH 25
Sailing Days with Malcolm and Elizabeth Hermann will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge. After eight years of planning, living aboard and coastal sailing, the Hermanns cast off to sail across the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean for a lifetime of travel and adventure. They visited exotic places such as the Azores, Mediterranean ports, the Greek Islands and Turkey. Following the Trade Wind route they returned to the Americas, sailing and wintering in the Caribbean. This program illustrates through photos and narration their ocean cruise, which took more than three years, aboard the 32-foot steel sloop Halcyon. Space may be limited, so register before the event by calling (724) 463-8636.
MARCH 26
• The Emerald Anniversary Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, at 1055 Chestnut Ridge Road, Blairsville. Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks and Trails, will lead the group on a tour of Pine Lodge, then walk along the south branch of Tom’s Run and part of Tom’s Run Trail. The walk will highlight some perspectives of the county park system’s 55 years (Emerald Anniversary). Park amenities include a trout stream, pavilions, lodge, pond, disc golf and hiking/skiing trails.
Please dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call (724) 463-8636.
• The 19th annual Family Fun Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall. This is a free event for families and is sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Commission. Games, crafts and activities will be held for children 2 to 10 and musical entertainment for all ages. The Indiana Community Garden will be on hand with a worm bin, dirt and compost activities.
• Frye’s Antique Mall Spring Fling will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join for refreshments, sales and door prizes. For more information, call (724) 349-4001.
• Happy Spring Field and Stream Hike will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, Penn Run. Want to go outside and hike? Tired of being cooped up? Join for the first hike of the season.
On this hike, the group will learn about the birds and animals that depend on open fields and wetland areas of the park. Meet at the learning center and head out for the 1.5 -2-mile hike. The hike is moderately challenging.
Wear hiking shoes, pants, water and bring a jacket.
Dogs are welcome if on a leash at all times. They must be friendly to other dogs and people and up to date on shots. For more information, call (724) 357-7913.