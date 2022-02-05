FEB. 7-13
“Vivacious Lady” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Ginger Rogers and Charles Coburn. Professor Stewart is trying to break the news to his conservative family and his fiancee of his marriage to a nightclub singer. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety. com.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
FEB. 7
Trivia will be held at Levity Brewing from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
FEB. 7 and 8
Indiana Players will hold auditions for “The 39 Steps” from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Based on the 1914 novel, this play relates the adventure of “ordinary fellow” Richard Hannay, who is thrust into a plot involving the theft of a crucial military intelligence by German anarchists. There is no need to prepare a monologue. Performances will be held March 18-20 and March 25-27. For more information, call (724) 254-2198 or (724) 464-0725.
FEB. 8
A membership meeting of the Indiana Art Association will be held at 6 p.m. The association will not be meeting in person. This is a virtual meeting and a Zoom link will be sent out by email this week. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Indiana Art Association, email iaain dianapa@gmail.com
FEB. 9-March 5
Waltz of the Flowers will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. The art show features beautiful dancing and flora to celebrate Valentine’s Day and springtime. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
FEB. 11
An opening reception for the Waltz of the Flowers show will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar. Enjoy refreshments while looking at the beautiful art. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
FEB. 13
Love and Football, a Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl celebration, will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Presented by the center, there will be a recovery speaker at 5 p.m., game at 6:30 p.m., food, fun, football, friends and family. For more information, call (724) 717-6492.