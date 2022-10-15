OCT. 17-OCT. 23
“Rope” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Farley Granger and John Dall. Two thrill-seeking friends strangle a classmate and then hold a party for their victim’s family and friends. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support our local farmers!
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays. The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
OCT. 15
• The Allegheny Highlands Region SCCA Autocross Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NVI Institute Blairsville, Cornell Road, Blairsville. For information, call (814) 934-4345.
• A Fall Tree Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Yellow Creek State Park Lakeview Pavilion, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join Friends of the Parks for a guided hike at Yellow Creek State Park to see the beautiful colors of Indiana County. Pennsylvania is considered one of the premier places to see fall colors at their peak.
• Bark for the Arc will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mack Park Grounds, Hospital Road, White Township. Bark for the Arc is a community event all about our furry friends. With pet vendors, food trucks, rescues and activities, this event brings the community together as well as their four-legged friends. Come out and support the community with a day of fun.
OCT. 15-16
• A Pumpkin Festival will be held at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In years past, the festival has been a part of the fall traditions of many families.
The event offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, food trucks and more.
• The Stella York Plus Size Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. On these days only, the store will have additional styles to preview, featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Stella York. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible. Please call (724) 717-6591 for more information.
• The Indiana County Potters Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a self-guided pottery studio tour in Indiana County. For information, call (814) 541-3205.
• The Rustic Ranch Pumpkin Patch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the The Rustic Ranch Sunflower Field & Pumpkin Patch, 1358 Rustic Lodge Road, White Township. Fall festival activities will be available. Bring the family for a fun afternoon on the farm, in the pumpkin patch and participating in all of the various fall games and activities.
OCT. 16
• Ghost Tracks Road Rally will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rally begins and ends at Levity Brewing, 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Tour scenic Indiana County in your car while trying to see it all in the shortest distance. In addition to the fall foliage, you will travel past our four covered bridges, encounter a favorite waterfall of Mr. Rogers and a historic tunnel above our only river.
• Hope Lutheran Church will celebrate its 200th Anniversary from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City. You are invited to a special event in both morning worship and an afternoon open house with refreshments, storytelling, special guests and more. Festival worship is at 11 a.m.; all are welcome. An open house gathering with light refreshments will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
OCT. 17
Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
OCT. 20
• The Indiana County Senior Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. Local organizations and businesses, health associations and state and federal agencies will participate in this informational day with the hope of aiding our local senior citizens with various concerns and interest. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day, provided by our exhibitors.
• The Indiana County Courthouse will hold an open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 825 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The event is free to attend. The county commissioners invite you to attend an open house at the Indiana County Court House. Please be prepared to pass through security as though the Courthouse is open for business. Kettle Korn, Slushies and Cotton Candy Food Truck will be available. Prize drawings will be held during the evening. Free and convenient parking directly across the street in S&T lot right off North Eighth Street. There will also be a food drive to support ICCAP. You may bring a nonperishable food item or you may donate $1.
• Third Thursday Live Music in the Park will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park, Indiana. Each Third Thursday of the month, there will be live music, sales, specials and more. Check in with the event on Facebook to see what each month brings.
• Virtual Clever Crows will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Bird lovers everywhere appreciate the intelligence and adaptability of the crow. Other people find them to be nasty and unpleasant. Members of the Corvid family of birds are actually among the most intelligent animals on our planet. To find out more about these amazing birds, join John Laskos, a park naturalist. You will be surprised to learn new things about them that maybe you never knew. This program is appropriate for all ages. Please email Lisa Meadows at limeadows@pa.gov with name and phone number no later than Oct. 16 to register. Participants will be emailed a link the day of the program. Attendance is limited to 60 people.
• Life of the Departed will be presented by the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The program features the 100th Anniversary of the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. Join us for an evening of interesting facts and stories through the last 100 years of this historical business. Free and open to the public. Please RSVP at (724) 463-9600 or hgsic.org.
OCT. 21
• The opening reception for Scenes of Indiana by Mark Altrogge will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
• Trivia Night at Disobedient Spirits will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 S. Main St., Homer City. Join the fun on the first and third Friday of each month at Disobedient Spirits for Trivia Night.
Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights.
OCT. 22
• The Indiana County Humane Society Top Dog Car Show will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. There will be a Halloween costume contest for kids, adults and pets. Door prizes will be given away. Registration is at noon in former BonTon parking lot.
• A Fall Fest will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux School Grounds, 300 Clairvaux Dr. Indiana. Come to the first Fall Fest hosted by St. Thomas More University Parish and St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish. Come and enjoy the outdoor festival with food, drinks, games, music and fall themed activities. There is free admission with live music from great bands including Uncle Davey and the Pool Boys, Saints of Indiana and Somebody to Love! There will also be a Beer Garden, dessert silent auction, concession stand and so much more.
• A Halloween Bash will be held at the Twolick Valley Rod & Gun Club from 3 to 8 p.m at 487 Dogwood Rd., Cherry Tree. This free event is open to the public. There will be games, hayrides, pumpkin painting food and a costume parade.
• The Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County will present a historic night walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 621 Philadelphia St. Indiana. Join the Historical Society for a historic lantern guided tour of various significant locations in the borough. Tours will leave from the Armory every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m. Reserved slots are limited to 10 guests, walk-ins welcome. The tour is free. The museum will be open for guests to tour Halloween themed exhibits and enjoy light refreshments.