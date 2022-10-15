78026876

OCT. 17-OCT. 23

“Rope” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Farley Granger and John Dall. Two thrill-seeking friends strangle a classmate and then hold a party for their victim’s family and friends. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

