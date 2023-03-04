MARCH 6-12
“The Philadelphia Story” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. A society girl yearns for down-to-earth romance; Grant is her ex-husband, and Stewart is a fast-talking reporter who falls in love with her. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
MONDAYS JAN. 30-MARCH 13
“Conversations on the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
We will meet consecutive Mondays through March 13. Note: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence.
Please feel free to come and go as you desire.
This is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp.
Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m.
One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH MARCH 4
The University Museum at IUP Presents “Environmental.”
The University Museum at IUP overlooks the Oak Grove, a park-like space, older than the university itself with tall trees, grass, flowers, benches and paths that lead students to and from class. With the exhibition “Environmental,” we bring the outside in, allowing artists to interpret the theme through paint, print, sculpture, wood and fiber.
The University Museum is located on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
MARCH 4-5
A Spring and Easter open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Rustique Log Cabin & Black Dog Wine Company, 115 Sandy Flat Road, Kittanning. Featuring spring and Easter decor, wine tasting and a door prize giveaway.
MARCH 4
• A Peak into Spring open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3 and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. March 4 at A ’Lil Bit of Country, 3271 Route 119, Homer City. Please join us for our fifth spring open house. There are many cute things coming in for the event, you won’t want to miss it.
• A Todd Bird Club Outing will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at Yellow Creek, led by Trent Millum (tmillum361@gmail.com).
Meet at the parking lot of the Boy Scout Camp Seph Mack on the north shore of Yellow Creek State Park at 8 a.m. We will explore the camp for foraging birds. Take Route 422 east from Indiana for about 8 miles. Look for signs for the North Shore and the Boy Scout Camp. Turn right onto South Harmony Road for about 2 miles then turn right into the camp. Todd Bird Club outings are free and open to the public. All are welcome.
MARCH 5
A bridal show will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Woody Lodge Winery, 622 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
All newly engaged brides mark your calendar and come check out the vendors.
There will be door prizes and wine samples (must be over 21). For more information, call the winery at (724) 403-3168.
MARCH 6-10
The Riziki Cafe will host its One Year Anniversary from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riziki Cafe, Jimmy Stewart Airport, 398 Airport Road, White Township.
Help us celebrate our one-year anniversary. Enjoy 10 percent off all week. There will be new specials daily and giveaways. Free cupcakes on Tuesday, March 7. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MARCH 7
A Todd Bird Club meeting will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township.
We welcome Steve Gosser back, looking forward once again to his outstanding photography. It’s been far too many years since Gosser has awed us with his great bird photographs and more. Gosser will present his favorite photos from the last several years.
His photos are from the tristate area as well as California and the Atlantic coast states. Don’t miss his great presentation. Arrive by 7 p.m. to socialize and snack.
MARCH 9
• Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
This event is a free community dinner on the second Thursday of every month featuring live music with local artists.
• Meet the Mudpuppy! will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blue Spruce Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township.
The mudpuppy is the second largest salamander found in Indiana County. Although rarely seen, these secretive aquatic creatures have many unique features.
In this program we will learn about their status in the county, their habits, habitat needs and what can be done to conserve them for future generations.
MARCH 11
• An Eagle watch will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the park office at Loyalhanna Dam, 440 Loyalhanna Road, Loyalhanna Township.
Come join us to check out the Bald Eagles at Loyalhanna Dam. We will provide binoculars or you can use your own binoculars to watch the eagles hanging out in the area. Come for a few minutes or stay the whole time.
This is a weather-dependent event, so if raining steadily, snowing or below 32 degrees, this event will be canceled. Best suited for adults, teens and school-age children age 6 and older.
Watch the Yellow Creek State Park Official Facebook Page for the latest updates.
• The 65th Annual Spring 2023 Coin Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township.
The event features a Coins 4 Kids Program at 1 p.m.
There will be 38 tables with free admission and free parking. Everyone is welcome. Come get literature and advice for students and beginners.