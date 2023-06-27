Dunham's in Indiana Mall

Indiana Mall manager Sherry Renosky posted this picture of the newest Dunham’s Sporting Goods outlet on the mall’s Facebook page. It will have a soft opening July 7 and a grand opening on July 14.

 Submitted

Four months after its construction was announced, Dunham’s Sporting Goods is getting ready to open its newest location, in the former Bon-Ton store in Indiana Mall.

On its Facebook page, Indiana Mall posted Monday that Dunham’s will have a “soft opening” for the public on July 7, then a “grand opening” and ribbon cutting on July 14 at 9 a.m.