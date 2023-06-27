Four months after its construction was announced, Dunham’s Sporting Goods is getting ready to open its newest location, in the former Bon-Ton store in Indiana Mall.
On its Facebook page, Indiana Mall posted Monday that Dunham’s will have a “soft opening” for the public on July 7, then a “grand opening” and ribbon cutting on July 14 at 9 a.m.
It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunham’s has not made a similar announcement on its website.
However, on that website, Dunham’s said it is looking for a full range of employees, including team members, cashiers, team leaders, team managers, team coordinators and a general manager, for “US-PA-Indiana.”
“Love to talk sports?” would-be applicants are asked. “Dunham’s Sports, one of the largest full-line sporting goods chains in the U.S., was founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle. Today we have over 240 stores in over 20 Midwest states from Maryland to Nebraska.”
For each position, Dunham’s said, “we are looking for smiling, enthusiastic individuals with knowledge of sporting goods, merchandising skills and most importantly the ability to provide our customers an excellent level of service. This is a fun, fast-paced work environment with variety in the day-to-day operation of the store.”
The Indiana Mall Bon-Ton closed in April 2018 after liquidators were the only bidders during a court-supervised auction for that retailer. Dunham’s has existing stores nearby in Latrobe (the location listed on the website as closest to Indiana), Richland Township (Johnstown), Logan Township (Altoona), Sandy Township (DuBois), Monroeville, Harrison Township (Natrona Heights), O’Hara Township (Aspinwall) and Clarion Mall.
When the Clarion store opened in November, Dunham’s said that location was its 29th in Pennsylvania.
Jess Uptegraph of The Indiana Gazette sales department contributed to this story.
