Indiana University of Pennsylvania is addressing a need for trained professionals in the biosafety and biosecurity fields through its specialized Biosafety/Biorisk Management Certificate program.

These professionals play a key role in protecting against the transmission or mishandling of infectious agents in laboratories and other settings where biological materials are handled. For those students and professionals interested in pursuing a career in the sciences, this profession may be unknown. However, many countries face a shortage of these professionals and efforts are being taken through the development of educational programs such as this, to ensuring a sustainable workforce.