Jeff Montgomery, director of Enterprise Applications and Project Management in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Information Technology Services office, has been selected by the Pennsylvania Banner Users Group for the Lifetime Emeritus Award.
Montgomery was recognized at the association’s annual meeting in November.
He is one of only 10 people selected for this award over the organization’s 23-year history.
IUP is one of only two PABUG universities with multiple award recipients; IUP’s Chief Information Officer Bill Balint was honored with the designation in 2015.
Lifetime emeritus status recognizes individuals who have dedicated countless voluntary hours to the organization over the course of several years. The award is designed to express appreciation to an individual that has supported the organization for several consecutive years through time, attendance, leadership and collaboration.
Ellucian Banner is a student information system used primarily by colleges and universities. The PABUG organization includes 36 higher education institutions in Pennsylvania and its annual conference has drawn as many as 575 participants from multiple states. IUP is a PABUG founding member.
Montgomery, a graduate of IUP, came to IUP 23 years ago as the HUB coordinator for the Keystone Library Network. Since that time, he has been responsible for many other projects, including supporting and overseeing IUP’s use of the Ellucian Banner system since becoming IUP’s coordinator of application development in 2005. He was recently assigned executive oversight for enterprise-wide IT project management.
Montgomery has also been leader partnering with the Office of the Chancellor in the Pennsylvania State System since 2013 in the areas of data warehousing, business intelligence and Banner.
“Jeff has provided more content than anyone in PABUG history dating back to 2000,” Balint said. “But the volume of sessions, presentations, panels and discussion group leadership is only part of the story. It is the quality of the material that has attracted attendees for two decades.
“Jeff is nationally known in the Banner user community and it is well deserved. Jeff possesses expertise in multiple areas of the Banner system and couples it with outstanding communication skills ideal for a conference setting,” Balint said.
In accepting the award, Montgomery thanked the previous leadership of emeritus recipients for their guidance and mentoring, and the IUP IT team.
“Many of the presentations I have made over the past years at the PABUG conferences are due to the great work of a team,” he said.
“I could not be prouder of our successes. We have work to do and more to learn, but we are ready for anything. I am very honored to be selected for this recognition.”