Nick and Mary Ann Jacobs

IUP alumni Nick Jacobs and Mary Ann Hoysan Jacobs, of Windber, made a gift of more than $40,000 toward supporting the accreditation application process for a school of osteopathic medicine at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

 Courtesy IUP

The university said it received the gift from Nick Jacobs, a 2005 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient honored for his leadership in the healthcare and business communities, and his wife Mary Ann Hoysan Jacobs, who is remembered by many for her work from 1993 to 2003 at WJAC-6 in Johnstown.