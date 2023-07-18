Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s bid to develop a school of osteopathic medicine has received a gift of more than $40,000 from two Windber-area IUP graduates.
The university said it received the gift from Nick Jacobs, a 2005 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient honored for his leadership in the healthcare and business communities, and his wife Mary Ann Hoysan Jacobs, who is remembered by many for her work from 1993 to 2003 at WJAC-6 in Johnstown.
Nick Jacobs earned his bachelor’s degree in education in 1969 and master’s degree in music education in 1972, while his wife earned her bachelor’s degree in 1968 in music education and her master’s degree in adult and community education in 1993. The pair met in 1968 at IUP during their involvement with the Music Department.
“We were all ‘passion majors’ who got into music because we loved it, and then our conservative families suggested we add a teaching degree in case we didn’t make it as performers,” Nick Jacobs said. “Some of us, however, really came there with the total 100 percent commitment to be teachers first with music as our tool.”
In addition to her work at WJAC, Mary Ann Jacobs became known for directing the Office of Continuing Education at St. Francis University in Loretto, as well as work as a singer, voice-over actor, real estate agent, and music teacher.
Nick Jacobs is a co-founder and president of the Windber Research Institute (now The Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Molecular Medicine in Windber), and the founder of the Clinical and Translational Genome Research Institute, a research institute that is now part of Southern California University of Health Sciences in Los Angeles. He is also a consultant with the United States Department of Defense Clinical Breast Care Project.
In addition, he was the founding executive director of the Conemaugh Heath Foundation, Mercy Healthcare Foundation, and the Laurel Highlands Educational Foundation.
This gift joins a $1 million gift announced in May from IUP 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient Rich Caruso, a 1983 accounting graduate of IUP.
“The Jacobs’ gift continues the strong momentum of alumni support for IUP’s exploration of opening a school of osteopathic medicine,” said IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll. “We appreciate the generosity of these gifts and are gratified by the confidence that our alumni have in IUP’s ability to make a significant, positive impact on health and wellness, especially in Pennsylvania’s rural communities.”
The process of developing a school of osteopathic medicine began in December.
The university said it is searching for a founding dean for the school.
It then plans to seek applicant status from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA), a three- to five- year process that includes submission of self-studies and a feasibility study, along with site visits.
