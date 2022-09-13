At an annual ceremony Monday in Oak Grove, cadets from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Reserve Officer Training Corps lay wreaths remembering three IUP alumni killed in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center in New York: Donald Jones (Class of 1980), William Moskal (Class of 1979) and William (Bill) Sugra (Class of 1993).
Four chimes sounded during the ceremony, for the four planes that crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Somerset County.
Speakers included Danny Sacco, a lifelong resident of Center Township, who was deployed to Ground Zero in New York City in September 2001, and who has been recognized for his five-decade career in public safety by President George W. Bush and Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker, as well as IUP Alumni Association student ambassador Kristen Collins and IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll.
Lt. Col. Erich Steffens, chair of IUP’s Department of Military Science, served as master of ceremonies, and music was performed by the IUP Wind Ensemble, under the direction of university Director of Bands Timothy Paul.