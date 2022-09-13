IUP Sept. 11
Courtesy Indiana University of Pennsylvania

At an annual ceremony Monday in Oak Grove, cadets from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Reserve Officer Training Corps lay wreaths remembering three IUP alumni killed in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001, on the World Trade Center in New York: Donald Jones (Class of 1980), William Moskal (Class of 1979) and William (Bill) Sugra (Class of 1993).

Four chimes sounded during the ceremony, for the four planes that crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Somerset County.