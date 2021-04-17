First he kissed a beauty queen. Then gurgling babies, giggling teenagers, giddy grandmothers, college girls, nuns — even a puppy.
By the time he planted his last smooch, IUP student Jeff Henzler owned a Guinness world record for most kisses bestowed in an eight-hour period: 3,225.
“I kissed everything female,” Henzler said on that day in 1977. “I just kept mowing ’em down.”
Henzler laughs today as he recalls his historic feat at the since-razed Regency Mall along Oakland Avenue in White Township. He conceived the idea of a kiss-a-thon to help defray medical expenses for his roommate and Kappa Sigma fraternity brother, Bob Piorkowski, paralyzed in a fall three weeks before.
“I was Big Man on Campus for awhile after that,” says Henzler, an Oakdale resident who owns Citiwide ChemDry, a carpet-cleaning service with locations in Sewickley and Oakdale. “Ah, the foolishness of youth. Anyway, it was for a good cause. I’m glad that I did it. It was quite an experience.”
Henzler, then a senior working toward a degree in business management, knew he wanted to hold a fundraiser for Piorkowski, who died in 2016. But what kind?
“I went up to the library — which was something I didn’t do very often — because I decided for the fundraiser I was gonna set a world record,” Henzler recalls. “I had no idea what I wanted to do, so I was paging through the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ to see what I could break. There were a lot of things I couldn’t do. But when I came to Page 472 I saw that some guy in California had kissed 3,000 different girls in eight hours in 1975. I remember thinking, that’s for me.”
Henzler and his fraternity brothers set a date for the kiss-a-thon, publicized the event and arranged for a local formal wear shop to provide Henzler with a powder blue tuxedo and ruffled shirt. The brothers constructed a kissing booth just inside the mall entrance and adorned it with tissue paper flowers and huge red lips. A line had already formed by the time Henzler took his place at 10:15 a.m. on March 5. First to pucker up was lovely IUP freshman Tammy Vitalie, the reigning Miss Pennsylvania Teenager and first runner-up at the Miss National Teenager pageant in Atlanta seven months before. “Not bad at all,” Henzler said later of their smooch.
He continued locking lips with a succession of females, in assembly-line fashion, at the rate of one every 8.9 seconds. Each kisser signed her name in a book so Guinness could certify the record.
At one point, someone brought a puppy to be kissed. “I thought, what the heck,” Henzler recalls. He happily pressed lips to fur. A half-dozen nuns later approached the booth, raising eyebrows throughout the mall. “They probably broke all kinds of protocol,” he says, laughing at the memory.
But Henzler grew concerned early in the afternoon as the line grew shorter. His shot at kissing glory, he feared, was in serious jeopardy.
“Over time there were fewer and fewer people and we realized this could be a dud,” Henzler says. “We needed more girls to make this happen. So I guess maybe around 2 or 3 o’clock some of my fraternity brothers went out and rented a school bus or two. I later found out they were pulling girls out of the dorms. You can just imagine what that was like, strong-arming the girls from the dorms to get on buses to go to the mall. I would say about 5 o’clock all of a sudden there’s a rush of girls that came in. It was like a movie. The doors opened and hundreds of girls rushed in. They saved the day.”
Onlookers began a countdown as Henzler neared his lofty goal. Once No. 3,000 was in the books, the record-breaking 3,001st kisser stepped up — his mother, Helen. Cheers reverberated throughout the mall as the Guinness standard fell.
“But there were so many girls still lined up we didn’t stop there,” he says. By the time the eighth hour was history, Henzler had made history by kissing 3,225 females. Participants dropped more than $2,000 in donations into fried chicken buckets at the mall. Even more was contributed in subsequent days. Meanwhile, Henzler reveled in his newfound fame, sought out for interviews by reporters from coast to coast and even overseas. But then …
“Three years later some DJ from London broke the record,” he says. “Oh, well, records are made to be broken.”
Henzler still has the book of signatures and the 1978 Guinness edition in which his name and photograph appear. And his memories of the day he repeatedly puckered up and achieved something unprecedented remain as vivid as ever.
When the kiss-a-thon finally ended, the new world record holder decided to unwind at a frat party.
“You know,” Henzler says, “I kissed every girl there. I couldn’t stop.”